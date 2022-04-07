Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

04/06/22 03:34 CFS22-01860 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST

04/06/22 06:45 CFS22-01861 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 19

04/06/22 08:46 CFS22-01862 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

04/06/22 13:03 CFS22-01864 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

04/06/22 13:10 CFS22-01865 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON

04/06/22 13:48 CFS22-01866 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S EGAN AVE

04/06/22 13:57 CFS22-01867 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

04/06/22 14:06 CFS22-01869 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MADISON

04/06/22 14:41 CFS22-01870 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy NE 1ST ST MADISON

04/06/22 14:54 CFS22-01871 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

04/06/22 17:50 CFS22-01873 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

04/06/22 18:33 CFS22-01874 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 43.942993, -97.07416

04/06/22 21:46 CFS22-01875 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 3RD ST S MADISON

Total Records: 13