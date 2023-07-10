CHARLOTTE GROCE sits on a bench among her garden on Monday. Her garden will be featured in the annual Garden Walk, a fund-raiser which raises money for local scholarships for senior girls. The walk takes place on July 22 this year.
Gardens are typically considered an outside activity. However, for Charlotte Groce, it comes indoors with her large collection of indoor plants as well as her large, detailed logs of her garden through the decades. And that dedication spreads to her lush outdoor garden beds.
Groce, of 1540 West Lake Drive along Lake Herman, will open up her outdoor garden to the public on July 22 for the annual Garden Walk. The Garden Walk is an annual event sponsored by a chapter of the P.E.O., or Philanthropic Educational Organization, to raise scholarship money for local senior girls.
The event’s tickets cost $10 and can be purchased in advance at Grapevines Flower Garden or Sundog Coffee. They will also be available for purchase at any of the four garden sites: Groce’s Lake Herman home, Dave and Tracey Drew’s at 45106 Herman Blvd., Laura Reed’s at 113 S. Catherine Ave.; and Darrel and Patti Simon’s at the 1000 Block of N.E. 9th St.
The event will last from 8 a.m. to noon on July 22. If it rains on July 22, the event will be moved to July 23 from 12-4 p.m.
For Groce, gardening has been a hobby for more than four decades.
When she lived in town with her husband, she gardened a little, but after they moved to the shore of Lake Herman 43 years ago, their garden increased in size and variety.
She also volunteered to weed the gardens at Perennial Passions in Sioux Falls, which is now closed, as well as McCrory Gardens in Brookings. This experience taught her a lot about gardening, she said.
Gardening was an interest she shared with her late husband, Doug. While Doug’s passion was vegetable gardening, Groce said she prefers flowers. Despite this difference, after spending evenings in their gardens together, they would retreat to their porch, sip wine and enjoy the sight of their garden and the lake shore.
Groce said her children tease her for her intense attention to detail, especially when it comes to the garden. Groce keeps a journal of her garden, mapping out where and when different flowers were planted. She received her current journal in 2004.
“I think maybe as an oldest child, I have those perfection tendencies. Those oldest children are sometimes perfectionists and detail-oriented, and gardening gives me a chance to do that – attend to the details and be out there, rearranging,” she said. “I get a lot of satisfaction out of seeing things grow and learning about them.”
Some of Groce’s favorite flowers are perennials, which come back every year. She particularly enjoys baptisia, also called purple smoke. In the fall and winter, the seed pods clack together in the wind, which she said she likes listening to. She also said she likes echinacea, or purple coneflowers, and sedum, which is a ground-cover plant that can come in yellow or green. These plants, among many others, are featured in her garden, which also has a handmade bridge, benches, statues, eclectic planters and more.
Groce had a few tips for those interested in starting their own gardens. She recommended looking at help locally, like from local floral shops and garden clubs, and starting small.
“If I can do it, anybody can do it,” she said. “It’s all about patience.”
This is Groce’s third time hosting a garden site for the event, but she hadn’t planned on it this year. She offered her garden up after another site had to withdraw.
“I enjoy showing people, for one thing, but it’s also a great fund-raiser,” Groce said. “Last year, we raised enough money with the Garden Walk to give three $500 scholarships for high school senior girls. That just makes me feel good as a former educator, to know that we’re helping in that way.”