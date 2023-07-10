Charlotte Groce.jpg

CHARLOTTE GROCE sits on a bench among her garden on Monday. Her garden will be featured in the annual Garden Walk, a fund-raiser which raises money for local scholarships for senior girls. The walk takes place on July 22 this year. 

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Gardens are typically considered an outside activity. However, for Charlotte Groce, it comes indoors with her large collection of indoor plants as well as her large, detailed logs of her garden through the decades. And that dedication spreads to her lush outdoor garden beds.

Groce, of 1540 West Lake Drive along Lake Herman, will open up her outdoor garden to the public on July 22 for the annual Garden Walk. The Garden Walk is an annual event sponsored by a chapter of the P.E.O., or Philanthropic Educational Organization, to raise scholarship money for local senior girls.