The city of Madison will be updating the operating system at its generator plant and will be requesting sealed proposals instead of sealed bids.
Monday night, city commissioners approved advertising for sealed proposals with a submission deadline of April 8. Utility Director Brad Lawrence said that sealed proposals will allow the city to get what it needs within its budget.
The city currently has about $250,000 in its budget for the update of the computer operating system.
“One of the advantages (with the sealed proposal) is we’ve got a budget that we have to fit into, and we can negotiate with the proposers what we can get for that money and then decide which one’s the best for that money, rather than having to take the lowest bid that may or may not have everything that we want or the best that we want,” said Lawrence. “This gives us the ability to – especially with technology – get what’s in our best interest by negotiating with the proposers.”
In its request for proposals, city officials explain that the city installed five Caterpillar 3516B generators in an indoor facility in 2004. The original computerized operating system/interface has since stopped working and is no longer supported by the manufacturer/developer.
“The proposal being sought as part of this effort is for the installation of a new operating system/interface between the station computer terminal and the engine management system,” the request for proposals says.
The generation plant also has multiple systems to interface with, including the building automation system, fire alarm system, fuel tank monitoring system, engine management system, paralleling metal clad switchgear and a NESHAP emission monitoring system.
The new operating system also needs to have external communication capabilities for alerts and alarms that occur at the station.
“Right now, if you’re not in the plant, you don’t have any idea if there’s an alarm going off,” said Lawrence.
Lawrence told commissioners that an upgrade to the operating system is needed to take the city into the future.
“If we are going to transfer the control of this gen (generator) plant from my generation to the next generation, we have to make it ready for that,” said Lawrence, explaining that the generator plant is very manually oriented.
He said that the plant will still require people to be at that location, but the new operating system will make it easier for employees to check things like fuel usage for Clean Air Act compliance purposes.
“I think this takes a lot of the guess work and a lot of the worry out of it because you’ll be able to monitor it, to see it,” said Lawrence.