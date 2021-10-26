The city of Madison will continue its vaccine incentive lottery program for another five weeks in efforts to boost the number of people who get a COVID-19 shot.
Last month, commissioners voted to use up to $50,000, starting with $25,000, in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funds for a vaccine incentive lottery program for five weeks. Lake County residents age 12 and older who receive the vaccine can enter the drawing.
One name is drawn each weekday. Each winner receives $1,000 in the form of a Madison Chamber Mad Money gift card, which can be used at participating Madison businesses.
Monday night, commissioners voted unanimously to use the next $25,000 and extend the program beyond the original Oct. 29 deadline.
Commissioner Adam Shaw said that there was a 6% increase in vaccinations since the program started, but he can’t guarantee that the increase was due entirely to the program.
Three residents spoke out on Monday night in opposition to the vaccine lottery program.
One of the three, Amy Christenson of Madison, said that she would prefer that the ARPA funds be used for something of value to the entire community, such as the water and sewer system.
Another Lake County resident, Brenda Hanley, said that she would prefer that the money be used toward a Christmas shopping incentive rather than a vaccine incentive.
“I’m just super concerned about it being attached to an unapproved medical injection,” said Hanley.
Commissioner Kelly Dybdahl said that he was “on the fence,” so he did some research on the program.
“I think we can argue resources out there (about) the vaccine and whether it’s hurting us or whether it’s efficient or not, but these funds that were allocated to us…they’re called Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds, and they define it as ‘providing substantial infusion of resources to help turn the tide on the pandemic and address its economic fallout’,” he said. “My opinion is…the Mad Money addresses the economic fallout, and according to the doctors that I know and trust, it’s helped turned the tide on the pandemic.”
Christenson asked if the city did see an economic fallout because of the pandemic.
Finance Officer Sonya Wilt said that the city’s revenue funds have been “relatively stable” because residents still need to pay their utility bills. She did say, however, that local retailers and business have been affected by the pandemic.
“There are restaurants in town that can’t find staff,” she gave as an example. She said that there have also been people who have lost jobs and businesses that have lost revenue.