Murphy Lundie has always wanted to work in the food industry. In fact, he said, it was his childhood dream.
When Murphy was four years old, his father, Jack Lundie, picked him up from daycare and asked him, “What did you do today?” He responded that he went to Butter Gutts, an imaginary restaurant he claimed was in Florida.
“Many kids have imaginary friends,” Murphy’s mother Jody said. “Murphy had an imaginary restaurant.”
Murphy was born in Brookings but lived in Kansas until the family moved back to South Dakota in 2000, because they wanted to live on Lake Madison.
During high school, Murphy worked at the Hillside Resort there. He also proved his entrepreneurial spirit by starting a business, Mad Audio, where he installed equipment for people to create loud-sounding cars.
He graduated from Madison High School in 2007 and went on to culinary school that fall at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, located in Portland, Ore. This was “the best” culinary school, especially with its proximity to the ocean, mountains for hiking and Mount Hood for snowboarding.
Since graduating from the two-year program, Murphy has worked across the country, from Washington state to Arizona and, finally, to South Dakota. He particularly found that he enjoyed working in food trucks.
It was at the Pastrami Zombie Food Truck, located in Oregon, where he created his most iconic burger yet: the Murph Burger. Using fresh toppings and special sauces, like his bacon jam, the Murph Burger was born.
Murphy often took to social media to share his creations with his friends and family.
“Murphy would post a picture on his Facebook page, and so many people from South Dakota would all respond with, ‘I want one! Come back to South Dakota and make that burger’,” Jody said. “So he did.”
Murphy came back to South Dakota in the spring of 2021 and decided to start his own food truck.
“[Food trucks] are so popular in Portland,” Murphy said. “It seemed like a good way to work in the food industry and start my own business.”
On July 21, 2021, Murphy obtained his food license. Two days later, north of Chester, he held his grand opening for the food truck, named Murph’s Burgers and Fries. Murphy sold out by the end of the evening. The next day, at another event, Murphy sold out again.
“We all looked at each other and said, ‘I think it’s going to work’,” Jody said.
This year, the bright green food truck has traveled all over eastern South Dakota, from Sioux Falls to Brookings to Murph’s hometown, right here in Madison.
However, food trucks in South Dakota are a seasonal event. As November brought cold weather, Murphy realized that they needed to be done for the year.
That was not the end for Murph’s, though. A few days after the decision to close for the year, he received a call from Fernson Downtown, a brewery in Sioux Falls. They asked him to take over their kitchen for a few months.
“Sure, let’s try it,” Murphy said after their first meeting.
The day after Thanksgiving, Murphy started at Fernson. That night, the building was full of people, to the point that there was overflow to the patio.
Murphy then decided to open his own restaurant. Located on the east side of Sioux Falls, the Murph’s Burgers and Fries restaurant opened on March 9.
In the four months since the opening, Murph’s has received a rating of 4.8 stars from nearly 100 reviews on Google and 5 stars from nearly 40 reviews on Facebook.
“Murph’s is my new favorite burger place in Sioux Falls,” one reviewer, Ben Swenson, said. “I’ve been there 3 times in the last couple of weeks, and they have never disappointed!”
As Murphy’s business continues to grow at a rapid pace, he realizes how much of a whirlwind the last year has been for him and his family; his daughter Mina was born in March.
When asked about future plans, Murphy said, “Try and have a day off. It’s been so busy!”
Murphy’s “big green truck” will continue operating into November and will be serving food at DownTown in MadTown every week. The full schedule is available on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Murph’s Butterguts. Murphy’s restaurant is located year-round at 5310 E Arrowhead Pkwy in Sioux Falls.