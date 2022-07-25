Purchase Access

Murphy Lundie has always wanted to work in the food industry. In fact, he said, it was his childhood dream.

When Murphy was four years old, his father, Jack Lundie, picked him up from daycare and asked him, “What did you do today?” He responded that he went to Butter Gutts, an imaginary restaurant he claimed was in Florida.