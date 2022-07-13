From bawling calf to prime beef, the journey through the Hoff Farms feedlot is about quality, about keeping the calves and yearlings calm and healthy.
That was one of the key messages visitors to the three-generation operation received on Wednesday morning when they participated in the first AgLink tour sponsored by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s Ag Committee.
“Part of our mission is to promote ag in the community,” explained Tom Kahler, committee chair. This year’s tour, which included a visit to the Hoff feedlot and the Orland Ridge Dairy as well as lunch at Mustang Seeds, is a way to do that.
“It’s an opportunity for us to learn what they do out of town,” Kahler said in welcoming the group, which included a cross-section of people from the business and educational sectors of the community.
The ag committee adapted a concept which has been used by the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce for a number of years, according to committee member Melissa Palmquist. Because they’ve not previously conducted these tours, the committee intentionally kept the tour group small this year.
The goal is to expand participation in future years and to visit different businesses and operations. Committee members have already brainstormed a list of ideas.
These days, Kevin and Laura Hoff are in charge of the operation, but Kevin’s dad Paul remains involved. Their son Connor, as well as Connor’s fiancee, are also actively involved in an operation which not only involves finishing cattle – raising them to butcher weight – but also crop production.
“Truly, everything is done by us,” Kevin Hoff said, adding that an area teen did help out. “We’re spread out a little bit. That’s OK. We’re not afraid to work.”
He explained that with crop production, some products are raised for use with the livestock while others are sold. With small grain – such as rye, wheat and oats – the grain is sold, but the straw is used as both bedding and feed.
Both corn and stalks are used with the livestock, but excess corn is sold. The amount sold depends on the yield and the number of head being fed. Only soybeans are raised exclusively for market.
While crop production is a vital part of their farm operation, the livestock determines the rhythm of their days.
“Animals are always first on this operation, whether it’s raining, blizzarding, planting corn or harvesting,” Hoff said. They believe that taking care of their livestock is the right thing to do.
He begins each day by feeding what they have on hand – which varies depending upon the time of year. The operation is permitted for 900 head.
In recent years, technology has become an integral part of herd management. The Hoffs use a tablet which has a cloud-based feed analytics program to track daily rations and the feed mixture. It also tracks costs so they know what they have invested in each group they buy and sell.
“Our cost of gain is in that $1.15 to $1.20 range,” Hoff said to indicate feed costs and related expenses, such as vaccines, cost between $1.15 and $1.20 for each pound of weight an animal gains. He explained that is high and is a reflection of the grain market.
The Hoffs also use chips so they can check an animal’s weight each time it is worked, according to Connor Hoff. They are looking forward to technology that is being developed which will enable them to determine whether animals are eating regularly and drinking water. That technology will enable them to identify sick animals quicker, he explained.
“Technology is huge in the livestock industry,” Kevin Hoff said. The way in which technology is changing cattle production has ramifications in terms of manpower as well.
“We’re trying to do more with less people,” Connor Hoff said.
Both Kevin and Connor Hoff answered a wide range of questions and did not shy away from the controversial subjects, such as whether or not hormones should be used in cattle production. Kevin Hoff explained their goal is to be financially sustainable, but he indicated they don’t compromise on care to achieve that goal.
The Hoff operation is BQA – Beef Quality Assurance – certified. To achieve that certification, they have to demonstrate a commitment to quality through proper management techniques.
Kevin Hoff acknowledged that farming involves trade-offs, but he indicated they stay abreast of research and adapt their practices whenever time and money allow. He credited his dad with that mindset, describing him as a trendsetter.
He didn’t apologize for the choices they make.
“We can’t do it all,” he explained.
Not being able to embrace sustainability at every level doesn’t mean that he doesn’t care about the work he and his family have chosen, work they approach more as a vocation than a job.
“I’m pretty passionate about what I do,” Hoff stated.