Since the end of the year’s construction season, the city of Madison has been searching for ways to address liquidated damages from missed completion dates on several water system improvement projects. Poor weather and material shortages were among the factors that caused these delays.
During their meeting on Dec. 5, city commissioners led a discussion with Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg and City Engineer Weston Blasius on the recommended plan for addressing this problem moving forward.
That meeting saw outlined actions for RD Phases 1A/1B, which cover 23- and 21-block areas in the northwest part of the city and were bid out to J&J Earthworks.
On Monday, commissioners turned their attention to remaining sections of the project: N.W. 9th St/Union Ave and RD Phase 2A, which covers an area in the northeast corner.
Like the previous meeting, Blasius and Hegg presented their recommendations via a letter prepared by Banner Associates.
The milestone completion date for Phase 1 of this project was set for Oct. 28, with the project being bid to Brooking’s Winter Contracting. Construction started Sept. 6, yet design changes caused delays in the completion of storm sewer structures. Another delay resulted from issues with an underground gas line.
Underground utility work was completed on Nov. 3, yet inclement weather would put a halt on conventional reconstruction shortly after, with a temporary surfacing elected as the alternative. The temporary surfacing was completed on Nov. 16.
Blasius and Hegg presented two options: take no action and reserve the option to assess liquidated damages for the working days since Oct. 28; or move the milestone completion date to the 2023 season. Both include a winter shutdown agreement that would pause the accumulation of workdays until weather is appropriate.
The pair recommended changing the milestone date, setting a new one for June 15, 2023. Should this date fail to be met, the city can resume looking into liquidated damages.
On Phase 2A, an interim completion date of N.E. 9th St. from Washington to Prairie was set for Aug. 20. The same was set for Aug. 25 on N.E. 8th St. from Egan to Lee Ave. Substantial completion was set for Oct. 6 and final completion was set for Nov. 15. The project was bid to Halme Inc.
The two interim areas reached completion on Oct. 4 (Washington to Prairie Ave) and Oct. 25 (Egan to Lee), and substantial completion was met Dec. 8. Following this, Halme was provided with a punch list of items on Dec. 13.
Blasius and Hegg highlighted three options:
1 – Commissioners could take no action and reserve the option to assess liquidated damages for all working days since Aug. 20.
2 – They could change the interim and substantial completion dates to when they were actually completed and set the final completion date for the 2023 season.
3 – They could still change the interim and substantial completion dates, yet leave the final completion date untouched. A working day count for liquidated damage assessment could then begin when weather is appropriate.
Of note, all three come with the inclusion of a winter shutdown agreement. Blasius and Hegg recommended option three, with the city supporting the decision.
Halme Inc. owner Jeff Halme made an appearance at Monday’s meeting to share his perspective on the project’s delays. He cited a major concrete shortage as one of the primary causes, yet he assured commissioners that they could wrap up the project by next year.
Commissioners approved both recommendations unanimously.