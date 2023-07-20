ORR School Board to hold special meeting on bond election Jul 20, 2023 Jul 20, 2023 Updated 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday ay 6 p.m. in the Tunheim Classroom Building (Room 203) at Dakota State University.This meeting will feature an information presentation regarding the upcoming bond election. Presenters are Tom Oster of Dakota Consulting, Kyle Raph of Co-Op Architects and Tom Grimond of Colliers.Public input and comment will follow the presentation.A link to the online meeting can be found at https://business.facebook.com/events/1690915408022589/ Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Hoff Farms aims for 'full circle' ag business Games, concert planned for Miracle Treat Day Floral Shop building Darrel Simon to be featured in Garden Walk New Madison water tower County slashes Highway Department budget Laura Reed's been gardening since childhood County seeks grants for multiple bridge projects Music, food and fun at DownTown in MadTown ORR School Board OKs bond resolution Follow us Facebook Twitter