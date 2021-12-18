The Lake County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to conducting routine business, the commission will approve two automatic budget supplements, acknowledge a request for assistance for the small structure inventory from Concord Township, and approve a consultant contract with the state for community health services.
Brooke Rollag, Lake Area Improvement Corporation executive director, will meet with commissioners at 9:15 a.m. She will be followed by Director of Equalization Rick Becker, who wishes to discuss overtime.
County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will ask the commission to approve a resolution authorizing the Highway Department to submit an application for a Bridge Improvement Grant through the state Department of Transportation, a right-of-way certificate and a utilities certificate.
Sheriff Tim Walburg will speak with commissioners about employee recognition, inmate contracts, personnel and liquor tax reversion funds.
Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare and Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson, representing the IT Committee, will address the issue of phone system upgrades and agreements with Gordon Flesch Company, Inc.
At 10 a.m., Anderson will ask commissioners to approve a conditional use permit for Boadwine Farms, Inc., and six plats.