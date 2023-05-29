Summer Reading Program Photo

NESSA BARLOW, 4, plants vegetables in the Madison Public Library's community garden for the Summer Reading Kickoff on Thursday. The annual program draws children from across the community for activities which encourage togetherness and reading.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Madison Public Library kicked off the Summer Reading Program with a Thursday event, setting the stage for free activities local children and teenagers can complete all summer.

This year’s theme is “All Together Now” and came with some changes to the programming. In previous years, the library has given out weekly prizes to one individual, but this year, there is one “All Together Bucket” that everyone can work toward. Once it’s filled for the week, all participants can get a prize. Some later gifts include Dairy Queen gift certificates, pie-ing local figures like Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay and an end-of-summer foam party, said program coordinator Amanda Hall.