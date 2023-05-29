NESSA BARLOW, 4, plants vegetables in the Madison Public Library's community garden for the Summer Reading Kickoff on Thursday. The annual program draws children from across the community for activities which encourage togetherness and reading.
The Madison Public Library kicked off the Summer Reading Program with a Thursday event, setting the stage for free activities local children and teenagers can complete all summer.
This year’s theme is “All Together Now” and came with some changes to the programming. In previous years, the library has given out weekly prizes to one individual, but this year, there is one “All Together Bucket” that everyone can work toward. Once it’s filled for the week, all participants can get a prize. Some later gifts include Dairy Queen gift certificates, pie-ing local figures like Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay and an end-of-summer foam party, said program coordinator Amanda Hall.
“I’m excited to see how it works and how it’s received and what we can change up for next year to make it better,” Hall said.
There are other prizes on display in the front of the library that children and teenagers can work toward. This encourages more people to read during the summer, when school is out of session and students don’t have reading assignments, Hall said.
In addition, the library has added a community garden behind the building. The boards were donated, and volunteers helped build the raised beds the night before the kickoff. During the Thursday kickoff event, children and teenagers, under the watch of local Master Gardeners, planted vegetables. The garden will be taken care of communally. Some of the resulting produce will be donated, while some will go home to reading program participants or be used in library activities, Hall said.
If it’s popular, Hall hopes to continue it in future years.
The library has other planned activities throughout the summer, and Hall said she wanted to make it a mixture of fun and community service.
For June and July, children and teens are invited to a variety of programs. For the younger readers, the library will host activities in Library Park every Monday from 2-3 p.m., in Totland Park every Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and at the Aquatic Center and Westside Park every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Each week has a different activity. One week will see the children tying quilts to donate, another will have children painting rocks and writing thank-you notes to brighten people’s days and one week will have games and relays to encourage teamwork. In July, the children will return to the library on Mondays for a variety of programs, including one on bees and pollinators, a magician and crafts.
The teens have different programming. Every Wednesday at 2 p.m., teenagers will meet in the library for activities like a book club, Japanese artwork, an escape room, Legos and garden and culinary arts.
Holly Molascon, a mother of three, said her children enjoy the social and competition aspects of the program. It gives them time to hang out with friends, read more and compete for prizes. Maris, Abe and Joanna, her children, will all participate in the program this year.
“We love our library. We do a lot of things here,” Molascon said. “As a speech therapist, I know that reading and literacy are really important for all of your life, and my kids love reading, so they love making reading even more fun.”