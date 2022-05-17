Developer Eric Johnson once again faced questions about access to the Smith’s Cove Development on Tuesday morning when he asked the Lake County Commission to approve the final Phase I development plan.
Located in Chester Township to the northeast of Long Lake, the development will include nearly 100 lots when completed. The project will begin with development of lots along 238th Street, 461st Avenue and the leg of Sandpiper Lane which runs north and south. Of concern is the point at which Sandpiper Lane meets 238th Street
“I have been getting phone calls from people who live there and have concerns,” Sheriff Tim Walburg reported.
When the initial plan was presented, Sandpiper Lane was to meet the county road at the point where Smith Drive merged with it.
At the request of the sheriff and county highway superintendent, the access was moved east.
Johnson reported there is now 150 feet between the centerline of Smith Drive and the centerline of Sandpiper Lane, which is the distance required by the state. He reported he has reviewed this with County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson and received verbal approval.
Commissioner Deb Reinicke expressed concerns because the access point is close to the Hillside Resort.
“There’s concerns for safety reasons,” she said.
Johnson indicated for those driving the speed limit, which is 25 mph in that area, it takes 47 seconds to drive from the resort to the future Sandpiper Lane.
Following this discussion, the commission approved the development plan.
In other business, the commission:
— Heard the first reading of an ordinance to rezone Lot 2B Doerr’s Addition in Herman Township from commercial/industrial to ag. The application was made by Matt and Katie Jeratowski.
— Granted a conditional use permit for Brian and Mary Johnson to build an oversized attached garage and shop on a single-family home in Lakeview Township. Planning and Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson reported a conditional use permit was granted in 2018, but they now wish to build a structure which is 20 feet longer.
— Granted a conditional use permit for Pete and Jean Stemper to expand their current auto body repair shop in Lakeview Township. Pete Stemper reported he plans to start a second business called Stemper Calibration to the north of his auto body shop.
Anderson reported the area is zoned for ag, but a repair shop is consistent with that use. She recommended waiving the need to screen the structure due to the building’s location.
— Approved a conditional use permit for Micheal Verley and Lake Point Properties, LLC, to build a four-plex in Wentworth Township near Round Lake. Anderson said it is similar to those he has already constructed to the east of the current location.
— Approved a conditional use permit for the Lewis and Clark Water System to build a reservoir in Lakeview Township. It will be located one mile north of SD-34 on 459th Avenue.
— Approved the preliminary development plan for The Gravel Pit in Lakeview Township. Anderson reported the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will have to approve reclamation efforts on land which has been mined for gravel by Albert Lee Yager before it can be used for single family dwellings.
The project is being managed by Eric Johnson of Harr & Lemme Real Estate, Inc., of Sioux Falls.
It will have two access points. One will give access to two lots along 457th Avenue and the other off 457th Avenue will involve a roadway which runs along the north side of lots on SD-34.
— Approved the final development plans for Phase 1 of the Southlake Estates on the southwest side of Lake Madison in Lakeview Township. The lots will front on Lenola Heights Drive with approval of the road district, according to owner Jeff Heinemeyer.
Seven lots are included in this phase of development. Current plans indicate Phase 2 will include 12 lots and Phase 3 will include 17 lots.
— Approved a plat for Lots 1 and 2 of Lewis Addition in Lakeview Township for single-family residential lots.
— Approved a plat for Lots 1A and 1B of Elverud Addition in Summit Township to subdivide existing farmstead from the adjacent pastureland.
— Approved a plat for Tract 1 of Maher Addition in Summit Township to subdivide existing farmstead from adjacent farmland.
— Approved a plat for Lot 12 of Block One of Peterson’s Second Addition in Lakeview Township for future single-family development.