Lake County Pro Pheasants

LAKE COUNTY Pro Pheasants Chairman Denny Rowley (right) and Auctioneer Wayne Bessman (middle) pose with members of Dakota State University's volleyball team during the Pro Pheasants annual banquet, which took place onTuesday at Nicky's Restaurant & Lounge.

 Submitted photo

Founded in 1984, the Lake County Pro Pheasants chapter is one of the oldest in South Dakota, and the organization has been a pillar of the area’s hunting community for nearly four decades. Each year, the group hosts the annual banquet, which serves as a valuable fund-raiser for its projects with wildlife, habitats and controlling predation.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Pro Pheasants met at Nicky’s Restaurant & Lounge for the 39th banquet, with Chairman Denny Rowley describing it as another successful year.