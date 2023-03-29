LAKE COUNTY Pro Pheasants Chairman Denny Rowley (right) and Auctioneer Wayne Bessman (middle) pose with members of Dakota State University's volleyball team during the Pro Pheasants annual banquet, which took place onTuesday at Nicky's Restaurant & Lounge.
Founded in 1984, the Lake County Pro Pheasants chapter is one of the oldest in South Dakota, and the organization has been a pillar of the area’s hunting community for nearly four decades. Each year, the group hosts the annual banquet, which serves as a valuable fund-raiser for its projects with wildlife, habitats and controlling predation.
On Tuesday, the Lake County Pro Pheasants met at Nicky’s Restaurant & Lounge for the 39th banquet, with Chairman Denny Rowley describing it as another successful year.
“We auctioned off 47 guns total, and we raised between $32,000 and $33,000,” he said.
Rowley added that the event, which also featured a group dinner, saw an attendance of more than 150, with 25 to 30 being children. He explained that 13 of the firearms auctioned off were “kid’s guns,” which were awarded to those 15 and younger with parental consent.
The funds raised during this banquet will be used in the organization’s ongoing efforts to preserve the area’s pheasant population. This involves setting live traps to reduce predation and purchasing pheasants for restocking.
Another aspect of their work involves purchasing non-productive land for the purpose of converting it into hunting grounds.
This is done in collaboration with the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Department and ensures that pheasant hunting can remain an activity for local recreation as long as possible. Rowley said that through this process, nearly 500 acres of available hunting areas have been created.
Rowley added that for the group’s 25 committee members, this banquet is a major highlight of the year and that all work for the Lake County Pro Pheasants is entirely driven by volunteers.
“100% of the money stays right here in Lake County and surrounding areas like Chester and Howard,” he said.