Elsie Aslesen of Dakota State University was selected as the North Star Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference office announced the honor on Monday.
Aslesen, a 6-foot-1 senior forward/center, averaged 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as the Trojans went 2-0 in the NSAA road contests last weekend.
As a result, the Trojans moved into a three-way tie for first place in the NSAA women’s basketball standings with Mayville State (N.D.) and Bellevue (Neb.). All three teams own a 4-1 conference record each.
She posted a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds during DSU’s 58-56 victory over Mayville State on Jan. 13.
She also registered four blocked shots.
The victory gave DSU head coach David Moe his 100th career win.
She followed that performance up with 16 points (6-of-7 field goals) during the team’s 103-52 rout at Presentation on Jan. 14.
For the week, Aslesen shot 64.3% from the field (9-of-14 field goals) and hit 8-of-9 free throws.
She also averaged 2.5 blocks per game.
According to the NAIA-PrestoStats, the senior post player ranks seventh in the nation with 43 blocks.
She is also 22nd in the nation in field goal percentage of 58.7% (74-of-126 field goals). She averages 7.9 rebounds per game prior to the games this weekend.
She is the daughter of Travis and Janna Aslesen of Howard.