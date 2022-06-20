Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Madison City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the commission room at City Hall.

Consent items include personnel, the May building report, resolutions for plats in Krause Addition and Lee’s Addition, and a peddler’s permit application for Southwestern Advantage.

The commission will hear an update on storm recovery efforts.

Commissioners will also:

— hold a public hearing on a temporary retail malt beverage license for the Chamber of Commerce for Downtown in MadTown.

— hear a presentation of the Army Corps Section 22 draft report.

— adopt a resolution to temporarily waive variance application fees related to storm damages.

— discuss storm damage to sidewalks.

— discuss a utility easement with Kingbrook Rural Water system.

— adopt a resolution to increase employee wages and salaries.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Tues., July 5, at 5:30 p.m.