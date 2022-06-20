City meets on Tuesday Jun 20, 2022 Jun 20, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? City meets on Tuesday Jun 20, 2022

The Madison City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the commission room at City Hall.

Consent items include personnel, the May building report, resolutions for plats in Krause Addition and Lee's Addition, and a peddler's permit application for Southwestern Advantage.

The commission will hear an update on storm recovery efforts.

Commissioners will also:
— hold a public hearing on a temporary retail malt beverage license for the Chamber of Commerce for Downtown in MadTown.
— hear a presentation of the Army Corps Section 22 draft report.
— adopt a resolution to temporarily waive variance application fees related to storm damages.
— discuss storm damage to sidewalks.
— discuss a utility easement with Kingbrook Rural Water system.
— adopt a resolution to increase employee wages and salaries.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Tues., July 5, at 5:30 p.m. 