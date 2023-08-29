ORR Tax Figure

THIS CHART SHOWS the estimated tax payments on an $18.8 million General Obligation Bond for the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District. This bond is designed to help finance the creation of a new, shared facility. The bond vote will be held on Sept. 12.

 Submitted chart

The notion of increased taxes is rarely popular, but the issue largely boils down to pros and cons. Do the benefits of a taxpayer-funded project outweigh the burden placed on residents? This question is at the heart of the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) School District's current dilemma, as they attempt to convince taxpayers to approve an $18.8 million General Obligation (GO) Bond to assist with the creation of a new school.

On Monday, ORR officials hosted their second community meeting at Dakota State University regarding the upcoming school bond vote. The first was held at the end of July, and the biggest question was how exactly would taxes be affected should the vote pass on Sept. 12.