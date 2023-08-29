THIS CHART SHOWS the estimated tax payments on an $18.8 million General Obligation Bond for the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District. This bond is designed to help finance the creation of a new, shared facility. The bond vote will be held on Sept. 12.
The notion of increased taxes is rarely popular, but the issue largely boils down to pros and cons. Do the benefits of a taxpayer-funded project outweigh the burden placed on residents? This question is at the heart of the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) School District's current dilemma, as they attempt to convince taxpayers to approve an $18.8 million General Obligation (GO) Bond to assist with the creation of a new school.
On Monday, ORR officials hosted their second community meeting at Dakota State University regarding the upcoming school bond vote. The first was held at the end of July, and the biggest question was how exactly would taxes be affected should the vote pass on Sept. 12.
Monday's meeting was led by Tom Oster of Dakota Education Consulting and Co-Op Architects, who explained that the taxes on a GO Bond are based on the assessed property valuations of the district's land. The bond itself would be financed over a 30-year span.
Oster noted that ORR's total assessed property value is $512,836,927. There is a distinction between "assessed" property value and "taxable" property value, with the latter being 85% of the former.
This results in the bond creating a tax increase of $2.26 per $1,000 of taxable property value (TPV). However, ORR's consolidation plan states that should the bond vote pass, the previous districts' opt-outs will be eliminated, saving taxpayers $630,000 ($430,000 from Rutland and $200,000 from Oldham-Ramona).
With the opt-outs gone, the annual average tax increase from the bond goes down to $1.03 per $1,000 of TPV. This means that a $100,000 home would see a $103-per-year increase, or $8.58 per month. If the vote fails, the combined district's opt-out will drop to $500,000.
The word "average" is important due to the large discrepancy in the previous districts' opt-outs. Oster explained that prior to the consolidation, Rutland residents were paying significantly higher taxes than Oldham-Ramona. This is because their district was 20% smaller with a 215% larger opt-out.
Since the two districts are more than 90% ag land, the opt-outs were based on the areas' ag levies.
Before consolidation, Rutland residents paid $6.709 per $1,000 of TPV for their opt-out, while Oldham-Ramona paid $5.007. These numbers are in line with neighboring districts like Madison, Chester and Sioux Valley, although Rutland's was near the top and Oldham-Ramona's near the bottom.
If the vote fails and the combined district proceeds with its new $500,000 opt-out, residents will pay $6.171 per $1,000 of TPV. This figure comprises the ag levy, as well as special education and capital outlay costs.
Oster said that if the bond is approved, this goes up to $7.61 per $1,000 of TPV, though the ag levy is nearly halved. Moreover, this number drops to $6.61 after the first year, as the capital outlay costs will go down by a dollar.
Another major question from the meeting revolved around open enrollment. Oster stated that brand new schools usually see a boost in this area, although exact numbers can be difficult to predict. Currently, ORR has a student population around 343 with a projected open enrollment rate of 36%.
Oster explained that this figure was reached through combining the previous districts' rates.
Another question related to population was whether it was worth it to take on such an expensive project for a school of less than 400 students. Oster answered by highlighting ORR's ranking within the broader context of South Dakota schools.
He said that out of the 147 public schools in the state, ORR ranks 71st, placing it comfortably in the middle of the pack.
Oster also addressed the idea that it would be best if the district simply closed its doors, so that residents would no longer have to pay school taxes. He clarified that "your taxes will never be zero," as the area would simply be absorbed into a neighboring district which would tax them accordingly.
A full copy of the meetings' materials can be obtained through the schools' business offices. As the situation progresses, additional stories will be forthcoming. Times and locations for the Sept. 12 vote will be announced soon.