The South Dakota Board of Regents will hold its June meeting at Dakota State University on Wednesday and Thursday.
The SDBOR and the South Dakota Legislature will also host a roundtable meeting in the Beacom Institute of Technology on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. This meeting is open to the public and will focus on how the Legislature and SDBOR can work together to benefit South Dakota students.
A social will follow with area legislators, regents, SDBOR staff, DSU President Dr. José-Marie Griffiths and student federation representatives in the Paulson Entrepreneurial Center at 5:30 p.m. A reception, also in the Paulson Entrepreneurial Center, will begin at 6 p.m.
The official SDBOR meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, but an executive session, which is not open to the public, to discuss multiple matters is scheduled to last from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., when the roundtable is set to begin.
On Thursday, the SDBOR will convene again for informal budget hearings from 9-11:30 p.m. After a 45-minute lunch, the SDBOR will return to discuss the executive session, resolutions of recognition, a welcome and presentation by Dr. Griffiths, student organization awards, reports from university presidents and superintendents, individual regent, the student federation and SDBOR executive director.
A public comment period will follow.
After approving the consent agenda, which includes items like new program and specialization requests for DSU, and hearing informational items, the board will discuss academic and student affairs and budget and finance.