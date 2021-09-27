law enforcement blotter Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 Updated 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following is the Law Enforcement Blotter for Sept. 26 in Lake County:09/26/21 00:57 CFS21-06404 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON09/26/21 01:38 CFS21-06405 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON09/26/21 01:51 CFS21-06406 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON09/26/21 02:22 CFS21-06407 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON09/26/21 08:01 CFS21-06408 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 446A AVE09/26/21 08:29 CFS21-06409 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON09/26/21 09:19 CFS21-06410 Medical Patient Not Transported WFD S MAIN AVE WENTWORTH09/26/21 10:45 CFS21-06411 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON09/26/21 12:18 CFS21-06412 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON09/26/21 12:50 CFS21-06413 MVA Injury Reportable Signal 1 EMS SD HWY 3409/26/21 14:42 CFS21-06414 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone JOHN DEERE CIR MADISON09/26/21 18:01 CFS21-06415 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON09/26/21 18:25 CFS21-06416 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON09/26/21 18:53 CFS21-06417 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 462ND AVE09/26/21 19:53 CFS21-06418 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 3409/26/21 20:19 CFS21-06419 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 3409/26/21 20:49 CFS21-06420 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 3409/26/21 23:50 CFS21-06421 Traffic Complaint MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISONTotal Records: 18 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Graduate of Chester High School joins Madison law firm E. Dean Erikson Strong support for DSU seen at annual homecoming parade law enforcement blotter Della Hoffman Residents take a shot at winning vaccine lottery Bike ride, ice cream social planned for Monday Seasonal produce stands provide farm-to-table freshness Wyma Boyda Craig Williamson Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists