PICTURED ARE (left) IAUW Executive Director Melissa Dougan, ERFCU Marketing Specialist Erica Clements, Universal Member Service Representative Jason Howell, Member Service Representative Maisie Smith and IAUW President Lori Gustaf.
Interlakes Area United Way and East River Federal Credit Union have issued a challenge.
“We’re asking people to pledge at least $15 a month in 2023 to United Way,” said IAUW Executive Director Melissa Dougan. “If you meet that minimum and also submit your pledge to us by Nov. 15, you could win a $500 VISA gift card.”
Dubbed the 15x15 Challenge, the contest is part of IAUW’s annual campaign drive. The gift card is donated by ERFCU, which has a history of partnering with community non-profits to build success stories.
“As a credit union, our core philosophy is ‘People Helping People’,” said Erica Clements, marketing specialist for ERFCU. “We recognize that same philosophy in how Interlakes Area United Way supports other non-profit agencies and programs in our area.
To partner with an organization that has such a positive impact on so many people in our community is a natural fit.”
This is the fifth year ERFCU has sponsored the 15x15 Challenge. The contest helped raise more than $20,000 in 2021 with 111 eligible donors.
“This incentive is linked to over $72,000 in donations since 2017, and more people qualify each year. It’s incredible what a difference the contest has made. We have an amazing partner in East River Federal Credit Union,” said Dougan.
Fifteen dollars a month equals $180 a year. According to IAUW, that’s enough to buy free books for a year for six children through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library or can pay for a day of food and shelter for three people affected by disaster through the American Red Cross.