United Way

PICTURED ARE (left) IAUW Executive Director Melissa Dougan, ERFCU Marketing Specialist Erica Clements, Universal Member Service Representative Jason Howell, Member Service Representative Maisie Smith and IAUW President Lori Gustaf.

 Submitted photo

Interlakes Area United Way and East River Federal Credit Union have issued a challenge.

“We’re asking people to pledge at least $15 a month in 2023 to United Way,” said IAUW Executive Director Melissa Dougan. “If you meet that minimum and also submit your pledge to us by Nov. 15, you could win a $500 VISA gift card.”