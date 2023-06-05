For the second consecutive week, Madison’s Nate Barger claimed the win at I-90 Speedway in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car class on Saturday. Barger started from the seventh spot and drove his No. 98 to the front to win the A-Feature.

Other area drivers who placed in the Top 10 of the A-Feature were Nick Barger, seventh; and Jeridan Jordahl, 10th. Colman’s Ramsie Shoenrock did not finish the race.