For the second consecutive week, Madison’s Nate Barger claimed the win at I-90 Speedway in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car class on Saturday. Barger started from the seventh spot and drove his No. 98 to the front to win the A-Feature.
Other area drivers who placed in the Top 10 of the A-Feature were Nick Barger, seventh; and Jeridan Jordahl, 10th. Colman’s Ramsie Shoenrock did not finish the race.
Nate Barger and Shoenrock picked up heat race wins earlier in the night. Matt Ziebarth of Flandreau won the other heat race. Nick Barger placed second in his heat race; Jordahl was third in his heat race.
Two Madison area drivers placed in the Top 10 in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature on Saturday night. Matt Steuerwald was fourth while Ron Howe of Wentworth was sixth. Chester’s Brett Martin did not finish the race. Winning the A-Feature was Cory Yeigh of Sioux Falls.
Winning heat races were Kinzer Glanzer, Bridgewater; Brandon Ferguson, Lennox; and Trevor Tesch, Lennox. Howe finished third in his heat race. Martin and Steuerwald both placed fourth in their heat races.
Madison’s Doug Wallis won the B-Feature in the USRA B-Modified class and qualified for the A-Feature, where he placed 15th. Madison’s Curt Ottoson placed 10th in the A-Feature, which was won by Derek Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa.
Heat race winners in the USRA B-Modified division were Ottoson; Tyler Tesch, Lennox; Van Veldhuizen; and Clint Erickson, Sioux Falls. Wallis placed fifth in his heat race.
Wentworth’s Blaine Hare placed 11th in the USRA Hobby Stock A-Feature. Madison’s Travis Christensen did not finish the race. Winning the A-Feature was James Adams of Harrisburg.
Winning heat races in the USRA Hobby Stock division were Christensen; Landon Krohn, Rowena; and Nick Brady, Sioux Falls. Hare placed fourth in his heat race.
DAKOTA STATE FAIR SPEEDWAY
Dakota State Fair Speedway in Huron, in conjunction with Wheel Jam 2023, had two races during the week.
On Thursday night, Madison’s Kenneth Clements finished ninth in the Wissota Street Stock A-Feature, which was won by Maria Broksieck of Goodwin.
Winning heat races were Kyle Bertram of Dallas and Broc Stout of Winner. Clements was fourth in his heat race.
In the Dirt Late Models, Howard’s Justin Karlen placed fifth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Kent Arment, Josh Skorczewski and Chad Becker, all of Aberdeen.
Becker won the A-Feature. Karlen did not finish the race.
On Saturday night, Karlen finished second in the heat race one go-around. Winners in the heat race one go-around were Dustin Arthur, St. Lawrence; Skorczewski; Jayson Good, Watertown; and Blair Nothdurft, Renner.
Karlen placed fifth in heat two go-around. Winner in heat two go-around were Cole Searing, Huron; Skroczewski; Charlie Olsen, Hendricks, Minn.; and Scott Ward, Watertown.
Searing won the Dirt Late Model A-Feature. Karlen did not finish the race.
RAPID SPEEDWAY
Two Madison drivers were at Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa, on Friday night. Jordahl, competing in the Seafoam 305 Sprints, placed 11th in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Andrew Sullivan of Arnold’s Park, Iowa.
Jordahl was sixth in his heat race. Winning heat races on Friday night were Lee Goos Jr. of Hartford and Sullivan.
Madison’s Jordan Christensen placed sixth in his USRA Hobby Stock heat race. Winning heat races were Nick Brady, Sioux Falls; Brandon Jurrens, Rock Rapids, Iowa; and Eric Gaul, Luverne, Minn.
Brady won the USRA Hobby Stock A-Feature. Christensen did not finish the race.
MADISON SPEEDWAY
Dusty Seitz went to Madison Speedway at Madison, Minn., to race in the Wissota Modified class on Saturday. Seitz placed fifth in his heat race. Heat race winners were Kenny Mayer, Goodwin; and Tony Konold, Clear Lake.
Seitz did not finish the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Brian Haben, Appleton, Minn.
CASINO SPEEDWAY
Karlen drove to a pair of fifth-place finishes at Casino Speedway in Watertown on Sunday night. He was fifth in his race and fifth in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature.
Winning the A-Feature was Becker.
Winning heat races were Thomas Weisgram, Northville; and Trevor Anderson, Watertown.
HUSET’S SPEEDWAY
Nunda’s Cody Hansen was the only area driver to finish the 410 Outlaw Sprint A-Feature at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday. Hansen placed 12th. Winning the race was Chase Randall of Waco, Texas.
Chuck McGillivray, Dusty Zomer and Ryan Bickett did not finish the race.
Earlier in the night, Hansen and Zomer both won a heat race. The other heat race winner was Kaleb Johnson of Sioux Falls. McGillivray placed sixth in his heat race. Bickett did not finish his heat race.
Steuerwald was sixth in the Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stock A-Feature and Howe was 11th. Winning the A-Feature was John Hoing of Hartford.
Steuerwald was fifth in his heat race. Howe did not finish his heat race. Hoing; Brandon Ferguson, Lennox; and J. J. Zebell, Parker, won heat races.
KNOXVILLE RACEWAY
Zomer started 19th in the 410 Outlaw Sprint A-Feature on Saturday at Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa. When the checkered flag flew, he was 13th after moving up six spots. Winning the race was Brian Brown of Higginsville, Mo.
Zomer was fourth in his heat race earlier in the night. Winning heat races were Johnson, Sioux Falls; Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas; and Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, Ind.
TRI-CITY SPEEDWAY
Zomer had the 3j 410 sprint car owned by Jeremiah Jordahl at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill., on May 31. In a star-studded event, Zomer placed fifth in the B-Feature. Winning the B-Feature was NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Olive Branch, Miss.
Zomer was seventh in his heat race. Winning heat races were Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif.; Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa.; Brown; and Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa.
Winning the A-Feature was NASCAR star Kyle Larson of Elk Grove, Calif.