JIM GALLOWAY (center) from JLG Architects, presented Dakota State representatives Stacy Krusemark (left) and Ashley Podhradsky with architectural awards JLG won for the design of DSU’s Madison Cyber Labs.
MADISON — The Madison Cyber Labs’ (MadLabs®) design has been recognized by both the North and South Dakota chapters of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).
Jim Galloway, principal architect at JLG Architects, traveled to Madison Nov. 10 to present the awards to Dakota State representatives.
The building design earned the 2022 Honor Award from the South Dakota Chapter of the AIA, and a merit award from the North Dakota Chapter of the AIA.
JLG Architects is an employee-owned, full-service architecture firm with ten offices across North Dakota, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Founded in 1989, the firm has over 180 employee owners. The company strives to build “communities that thrive and environments that inspire.”
This is happening with the 17 lab communities currently housed in a 37,500 sq. ft building, said Stacy Krusemark, Vice President for Business and Administrative Services.
“The versatile design of the building incorporates all the needs Dakota State has with the various projects housed in the building, whether it be work on accessibility devices, digital forensics, or within the Applied Research Lab (ARL),” Krusemark stated.
“We encourage faculty and students in all four of our colleges to collaborate on research projects, and this design meets our diverse needs with flexible options,” said Dr. Ashley Podhradsky, Vice President for Research and Economic Development. “The open floor design allows for communication and partnerships between researchers. For those projects that require more security, there are options available for researchers to work within four walls and a door,” she said.
The MadLabs’ construction was made possible through donations from DSU alumnus Miles Beacom and his wife Lisa, businessman and philanthropist Denny Sanford, and funding from the State of South Dakota’s Future Fund.