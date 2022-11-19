DSU award

JIM GALLOWAY (center) from JLG Architects, presented Dakota State representatives Stacy Krusemark (left) and Ashley Podhradsky with architectural awards JLG won for the design of DSU’s Madison Cyber Labs.

MADISON — The Madison Cyber Labs’ (MadLabs®) design has been recognized by both the North and South Dakota chapters of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

Jim Galloway, principal architect at JLG Architects, traveled to Madison Nov. 10 to present the awards to Dakota State representatives.