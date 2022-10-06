The South Dakota Board of Regents had the opportunity on Thursday morning to preview a video produced as part of the public relations campaign developed to promote the $90 million cyber research initiative Dakota State University introduced in January.
The video was included in welcoming remarks by President José-Marie Griffiths, who showcased with a PowerPoint presentation the recent accomplishments of DSU students and recent alumni. She began with the three young men who were chosen for the U.S. Cyber Team which competed in the International CyberSecurity Challenge in Greece in June.
Logan Stratton, Austen King and Josh Klosterman were among the 20 individuals chosen to represent the U.S. in a competition organized by the European Union Agency for CyberSecurity. The U.S. team came in third, according to Griffiths.
“Josh Klosterman has also been named a trainer for the 2023 team,” she reported.
In addition to reporting on prestigious scholarships received by students, Griffiths noted other ways in which DSU is beginning to have a presence on the international stage. Not only did DSU join a new consortium led by AI Sweden – the Edge Learning Lab – but the university also piloted an exchange program.
This summer, students and faculty from DSU spent four weeks in Sweden working conducting edge learning research, and then Swedish students came to Madison for four weeks to work in the MadLabs® with their DSU counterparts. Griffiths indicated they were looking at “data poisoning in federated learning environments.”
DSU student Shelby VandenHoek was a presenter at the Virus Bulletin in Prague. Griffiths indicated this conference is a “top global malware conference.” The conference website indicated the “international line-up of speakers [were] all experts in their field.”
Griffiths noted that Ukrainian student Alex Rachynska was the youngest presented at the Plant Health 2022 conference. The DSU sophomore has been conducting research on diseases in alfalfa with other DSU students under the direction of Andrew Sathoff, assistant professor of biology.
Griffiths reported DSU received funding through the National Science Foundation to offer an REU (Research Experiences for Undergraduates) program on the Internet of Medical Things. This brought together a small group of undergraduates from across the U.S. to study medical devices for vulnerabilities.
A student who participated in the 2019 REU was also featured. Aaron Baker “discovered malware analysis during that summer experience,” Griffiths said. After finishing an associate degree in Sheridan, Wyo., he enrolled at DSU to earn his bachelor’s degree.
This year, he was a presenter at 2022 Black Hat USA Arsenal. According to its website, Black Hat offers “highly technical information security conferences that bring together thought leaders from all facets of the infosec world.”
“Black Hat Arsenal considers presenters at its conferences to be ‘the best of the best in the world,’” Griffith said.
She provided the Regents with information on the summer camps that DSU offers annually, including the new Lemonade Camp, for young entrepreneurs, and Dakota Dreams Career Exploration Camp.
In addition, she was able to report on the long-term benefits of hosting the GenCyber camps funded by the National Security Agency through the National Science Foundation. She indicated that 24% of campers between 2018 and 2021 either enrolled in DSU or took online courses.
Prior to sharing the video, she provided an update on the athletics complex currently under construction.
“We finished football on the grass. Next year we will be playing here,” Griffiths said, showing a picture of the track and soccer field taken a couple of weeks ago.
Her presentation ended with the dynamic video which highlighted the outcomes which DSU hopes to achieve within the next five years with the Cyber 27 Initiative. These include increasing faculty, doubling the number of graduates in cyber fields, growing the pipeline through cyber academies and ultimately becoming the top cyber program in the country.
“It’s the next chapter for cyber everywhere,” the video says in conclusion.