The South Dakota Board of Regents had the opportunity on Thursday morning to preview a video produced as part of the public relations campaign developed to promote the $90 million cyber research initiative Dakota State University introduced in January.

The video was included in welcoming remarks by President José-Marie Griffiths, who showcased with a PowerPoint presentation the recent accomplishments of DSU students and recent alumni. She began with the three young men who were chosen for the U.S. Cyber Team which competed in the International CyberSecurity Challenge in Greece in June.