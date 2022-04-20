McKenna Sichmeller of Humboldt is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Basin Electric Power Cooperative based in Bismarck, N.D. She is the daughter of Casey and Annette Sichmeller.
Basin Electric awards more than 85 scholarships per year to children of member cooperative employees and children of member cooperative consumers across the region.
Sichmeller’s father Casey works as a project coordinator for East River Electric Power Cooperative in Madison, a Basin Electric member.
Sichmeller will attend South Dakota State University in Brookings to pursue a degree in nursing. After college graduation, she will go on to attend Mount Marty for their nurse anesthetist program.
Throughout her years at West Central High School, she was involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, band, FCCLA, FF and, Nat￼ional Honor Society and was the class president.
“Thank you for selecting me as the recipient for the Basin Electric scholarship,” she said. “It will help me on my journey to become a nurse anesthetist.”
“Congratulations to McKenna and her family on this wonderful honor,” said East River Electric CEO/General Manager Tom Boyko. “McKenna’s commitment to academics, athletics and her community shows her dedication to achieving her goals. We wish McKenna well as she continues her education at South Dakota State University.”
Since the scholarship program began, more than 5,000 students in the Basin Electric system have benefited from this program. Recipients are selected on the basis of academic record, potential to succeed, leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, a statement of education and career goals and an outside appraisal by a teacher or adviser.