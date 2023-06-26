SOPHIA FISCHER prepares her horse, Oreo, for the junior showmanship competition at the Lake County 4-H Horse Show on Thursday. Fischer was awarded the grand champion banner for her performance in the junior showmanship competition.
Fifteen youth competed in the Lake County 4-H Horse Show on Thursday, performing with, riding and showing their horses for a chance at champion banners and ribbons.
The event was judged by Tammy Gorder of Summit and included a burger feed and South Dakota State University ice cream.
The 15 youth had the chance to perform across nine events, including showmanship, western showmanship, reining, trail, ranch riding, reinsmanship, barrel racing, pole bending and break-away roping. The events had senior, junior and beginner categories.
Only the showmanship event was required for all riders. In this event, the horse and the exhibitor go through specific showmanship patterns or maneuvers, while the owner remains on the ground to guide the animal. The exhibitors are judged on how they handle the horse, how well they follow through the pattern and the presentation of both the horse and exhibitor.
Gorder awarded Aedan Klawonn the grand champion title and Emma Eppe the reserve champion title for the senior showmanship category.
Sophia Fischer and Abby Eppe were the grand and reserve champions for the juniors, and Annie Felix and Hallie Hayford took home the banners in the beginner category.
Gorder praised the youth exhibitors for their efforts but also offered constructive criticism they could take on to other shows. Some of these tips involved the showmanship event itself, such as suggesting they keep more smiles on their faces and point their toes properly toward the horse, among others.
Other tips were about general horse training, such as always practicing using the same equipment as they plan to use in the horse show.
Following the showmanship event, the youths’ fathers and grandfathers had a chance to do some showmanship themselves. This was the first year such an event was offered, said 4-H Adviser Jennifer Hayford. It came about because of the number of supportive parents who came to the youths’ Wednesday practices.
“We were at practice one night and I had some dads who were messing around with showmanship with their kids’ horses, and the idea kind of escalated from there,” Hayford said in a previous interview.
Jason Fischer was awarded the grand champion title, with Zane Watson as the reserve champion.
All participating youths also received awards for participating in the Wednesday horse practices that were voted upon by all of the other participants. These awards were sponsored by the Klawonn family. In addition, Megan Schoeneman and Jenna Schoeneman, who help run the practices, selected Hallie Hayford, Kimber Johnson and Vivian Johnson for the “Most Improved,” “Horsemanship” and “Sportsmanship” awards, respectively.
A jackpot livestock show will be hosted on the Lake County 4-H Grounds July 8 and will feature many Lake County 4-H youth.
Aug. 1-4 will be the Lake County 4-H Achievement Days, with companion animal and livestock shows, pie judging and Ag Olympics on the agenda.