Horse Show.jpg

SOPHIA FISCHER prepares her horse, Oreo, for the junior showmanship competition at the Lake County 4-H Horse Show on Thursday. Fischer was awarded the grand champion banner for her performance in the junior showmanship competition.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Fifteen youth competed in the Lake County 4-H Horse Show on Thursday, performing with, riding and showing their horses for a chance at champion banners and ribbons.

The event was judged by Tammy Gorder of Summit and included a burger feed and South Dakota State University ice cream.