Located on S.W. 4th Street, the Madison Community Garden offers the opportunity for residents to grow their own food.
The garden offers 40 plots, each at the size of 20 feet by 25 feet. The rental price is $40 a year. The costs cover not only the plot but also water. This year, all of the plots are filled.
“It’s a very good deal,” said Lori Allen, who grows plants in the community garden with her husband, Larry.
Although she had never had a garden at her own home, the Allens started four years ago because they thought it was something they would like to try.
“We thought we would like to be able to get out and pick fresh vegetables,” Lori said.
Another renter, Landon Hammer, gardens because he is a teacher and has his summers off, which gives him the time necessary to maintain his plot.
“It’s a good way to spend the summer,” Hammer said.
Both Hammer and the Allens have planted many crops. This year, the Allens have planted sweet corn, jalapeños, green peppers, onions, cantaloupe, cucumbers and watermelon.
One of Lori’s favorite things to eat and grow is tomatoes, which last year grew taller than her 5’6” stature.
However, this year, the Allens have had to go out to the community garden three times to plant. The first time they planted was on May 1, and the plants froze. The second time, the plants were destroyed in the derecho. Lori hopes that the third time’s the charm.
The Allens both eat and give away the food they grow. They also have made salsa and spaghetti sauce and canned tomatoes.
“With prices nowadays, it helps save on the grocery bill,” Lori said.
She adds that since chemicals are not allowed to be used at the community garden, all of their produce is organic.
“It’s a fun thing to do,” Lori said, “especially at the end, being able to see how we did with the plants.”