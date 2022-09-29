Law Enforcement Blotter Sep 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:09/28/22 05:44 CFS22-06324 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER09/28/22 05:56 CFS22-06325 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS NE 6TH ST MADISON09/28/22 08:18 CFS22-06326 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD E CENTER ST MADISON09/28/22 11:36 CFS22-06329 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control MPD W CENTER ST MADISON09/28/22 13:01 CFS22-06330 Fraud Information/Administrative09/28/22 14:36 CFS22-06331 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON09/28/22 14:58 CFS22-06332 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON09/28/22 14:59 CFS22-06333 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD MADISON09/28/22 15:24 CFS22-06334 911 Hang Up Referred to Partner Agency 44.050165, -96.5880409/28/22 15:33 CFS22-06335 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON09/28/22 17:33 CFS22-06336 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON09/28/22 18:09 CFS22-06337 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate 44.009525, -97.1203209/28/22 19:49 CFS22-06338 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / N PRAIRIE AVE MADISON09/28/22 20:40 CFS22-06339 Order Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy S GARFIELD AVE MADISON09/28/22 21:01 CFS22-06340 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON09/28/22 21:40 CFS22-06341 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON09/28/22 22:02 CFS22-06342 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON09/28/22 23:11 CFS22-06343 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO 237TH ST WENTWORTHTotal Records: 18 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rutland natives become Guinness World Record holders Alyson Black joins Madison Community Center as Aquatics Coordinator Madison veterans headed to D.C. Gerrys are Madison's 'Pumpkin People' Editorial: Sheriff selection needs to be open process Brother accused of fatally strangling sister in South Dakota Madison Elementary PTO group seeks new committee members School board to hold special meeting Bulldogs will send two golfers to Class A State Meet Prep Sports Roundup: Bulldogs edged by Dakota Valley Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Sign up for our email newsletters Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists