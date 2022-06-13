A lifetime achievement award often comes at the end of an individual’s career. However, Madison High School alum Jon Lauck found himself receiving such an honor just as he embarked on a new project.
“I was honored to get it,” Lauck said recently in a phone interview.
He knew he was going to be recognized when he attended the annual meeting of the Midwest History Association in May. Lauck had been encouraged to attend the banquet so he could receive an award. He had no idea he would be receiving the Frederick Jackson Turner Award.
Frederick Jackson Turner is considered “the founding father of Midwest history,” according to Lauck. His early book about the region is considered a seminal work, shaping the understanding of later historians.
Theodore Karamaski, professor of history of Loyola University Chicago, who chaired the selection committee for the award, said that despite his age, Lauck was overdue for the award.
“He almost singlehandedly resurrected Midwest History as a recognized field, founding, directing and mentoring the Midwest History Association into existence while organizing annual meetings, a print journal and an on-line outlet for Midwest scholarship,” Karamanski reported via email.
“These are epic accomplishments in line with the award’s requirement to honor ‘historians whose work carries forth Turner’s interest and influence upon the practice of Midwestern history across multiple professional dimensions’,” Karamanski continued.
Lauck, who graduated from MHS in 1989, continues to have strong ties to the Madison community since his parents, Dale and Pat Lauck, live here. Following high school, he studied history at the University of Iowa and law at the University of Minnesota.
“I’m a lawyer for Sen. [John] Thune and I teach at USD [University of South Dakota] as an adjunct,” he said about his current endeavors.
He is also a prolific writer and editor. His most recent work is “Heartland River: A Cultural and Environmental History of the Big Sioux River,” which includes a chapter by Jon Hunter, former publisher of the Madison Daily Leader.
Other works include “American Agriculture and the Problem of Monopoly: The Political Economy of Grain Belt Farming, 1953-1980,” “Daschle v. Thune: Anatomy of a High Plains Senate Race,” “Prairie Republic: The Political Culture of Dakota Territory, 1879-1889,” and “The Lost Region: Toward a Revival of Midwestern History.”
Lauck became aware of a significant gap in the nation’s storytelling about its history while teaching at South Dakota State University. He found there wasn’t a suitable text for his course.
“There was no recent book on our state’s history,” Lauck said. The one book which had been written was 75 years old.
In response to that gap, he wrote a book on the Dakota Territory. In doing so, he made a discovery.
“There’s not much basic groundwork done on Midwestern history,” he said.
Lauck has adopted the U.S. Census Bureau’s regional divisions to define the Midwest. The 12 states included stretch from Ohio to the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas.
“It was the first region settled west of the original 13 colonies,” Lauck explained.
When the West Coast was settled, it became the middle of the west – or Midwest. While centers of study have been established to examine the East Coast, South and West Coast, the same is not true of the Midwest.
“There’s hardly anything written about our region,” Lauck said.
His studies have unearthed interesting information which he believes bears further investigation. For example, 93% of the original pioneers in the Dakotas were from other Midwestern states. That accounts for the names some communities bear, including Madison, he said.
Among the first settlers to Madison were individuals from Wisconsin, Lauck reported. When they arrived, Lake Madison reminded them of Lake Mendota near Madison, Wis. Thus, the community bears a name from their home state.
Because of his fascination with the region, he has begun working on a project which will tell the history of the Midwest. He said his book, “Heartland River,” looks at “a small slice of the region.” The work he currently has in progress will look at the big picture.
“We need a wealthy benefactor to endow a Center for Midwestern Studies,” he commented, identifying another important step necessary to the study of the history of the region.