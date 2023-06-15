The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) hosted an open house in Madison on Wednesday to inform the public about new preliminary flood maps.
These maps show the flood risk across different locations and determine whether or not a homeowner must pay for flood insurance if they have a government-backed mortgage. This insurance is only required if there are structures on the property.
Laura Stahnke, who works with FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program, said insurance premiums can cost about $500 to $1,000 per year in South Dakota, depending on the insured structure.
The current maps were released in 2009, according to Madi Pluss, a program manager for FEMA’s flood risk map program. The process for revamping the flood maps for 27 counties in South Dakota began in 2016, partially brought on by intense flooding in 2011. The need for these updated flood maps was further enforced in 2019, she said, after another bout of flooding.
These maps will likely come into effect in late 2024 or early 2025, Pluss said. A public comment or appeal period is planned to start in October and will last for 90 days, although a specific date has not been set.
“The goal is to update flood hazard information to empower communities to be more resilient,” she said. “People get hung up on the insurance aspect, but it’s mostly an informational tool so communities can plan for flooding events.”
The maps are created by studying topographic information, such as the height of land, and on-the-ground surveying.
“It’s important for people to understand the process and level of involvement,” she said. “There are lots of different data, lots of quality reviews.”
Homes and structures with a 1% chance of flooding each year are required to purchase flood insurance if they have a government-backed mortgage. This is because there is a one in four chance of flooding over the course of a 30-year mortgage, according to FEMA’s website.
Marc Macy from the South Dakota Office of Emergency Management said most people shouldn’t see too big of a change. The biggest changes are in the northeast quadrant of Ramona’s city limits, he said, along with smaller changes in Madison.
The changes in Madison are more likely to affect additional households, as it is more densely populated. Some previously at-risk flood risk areas have been moved to a lower risk category, while other lower-risk areas have been moved to a higher risk category.
Those interested in checking their flood risk category can find the old and preliminary flood risk maps on the FEMA website. Those who believe their flood risk has been mapped incorrectly can appeal using a Letter of Map Change and could have their insurance requirements waived, if the structure meets certain requirements, such as being at a higher elevation. Local governments can also contest larger areas of the map if they believe something wasn’t accounted for, like a culvert.
Those who have been moved into a flood risk area with the map changes will be reached out to by their lender if they have a government-backed mortgage. However, no one moved into the flood zone in the preliminary map will need to purchase flood insurance until the maps become official in late 2024 or early 2025.
Stahnke from the NFIP said she recommends everyone check out the flood risk maps and consider flood insurance, even if they’re not in a high-risk area. “About 40% of insurance claims are from outside the flood hazard area,” she said.