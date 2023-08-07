Survive and advance. That’s what the Madison Broncos accomplished on Sunday afternoon at the Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament in Mitchell.

The Broncos scored one run in the top of the ninth inning to break a 6-6 tie against Volga. Volga was unable to score the equalizer in the bottom half of the inning, and the Broncos advanced to the next round, where they’ll take on Dell Rapids PBR on Wednesday.