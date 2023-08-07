Survive and advance. That’s what the Madison Broncos accomplished on Sunday afternoon at the Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament in Mitchell.
The Broncos scored one run in the top of the ninth inning to break a 6-6 tie against Volga. Volga was unable to score the equalizer in the bottom half of the inning, and the Broncos advanced to the next round, where they’ll take on Dell Rapids PBR on Wednesday.
Volga struck first with a run in the bottom of the third inning. The Broncos answered with three runs in the top of the fourth to take a 3-1 lead.
Volga got one run back in the bottom of the fourth inning to trim Madison’s lead to 3-2. Volga pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 5-3 lead. Madison responded with three runs of their own in the top of the sixth inning to take a 6-5 lead. Volga tied the game again in the bottom of the seventh inning.
As a team, the Broncos collected 15 hits. Heith Williams led the Broncos with four hits. Aspen Dahl recorded three hits, including a home run. Dahl also drove in two RBIs. Dahl also pitched two innings of relief and recorded four strikeouts.
Greg Biagi collected two hits and drove in one run for the Broncos. Logan Allbee recorded two hits.
With the win, the Broncos are now 12-12 overall. They’ll square off against Dell Rapids PBR for the fourth time this season at Cadwell Park in Mitchell on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Broncos won the last matchup against Dell Rapids PRB 10-6. Dell Rapids PBR won the first two matchups and outscored the Broncos 18-5 in those two contests.