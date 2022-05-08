Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

05/07/22 00:51 CFS22-02567 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 4TH ST

05/07/22 02:57 CFS22-02568 Suspicious Person Unable to Locate MPD NE 11TH ST MADISON

05/07/22 07:24 CFS22-02569 Medical Patient Transported EMS N WASHINGTON AVE

05/07/22 10:17 CFS22-02570 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON

05/07/22 11:01 CFS22-02571 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 19

05/07/22 11:08 CFS22-02572 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

05/07/22 13:43 CFS22-02573 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S EGAN AVE

05/07/22 14:00 CFS22-02574 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.907578, -96.95365

05/07/22 14:40 CFS22-02575 Missing Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

05/07/22 14:57 CFS22-02576 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

05/07/22 16:04 CFS22-02577 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 451ST AVE

05/07/22 16:06 CFS22-02578 Suspicious Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

05/07/22 16:19 CFS22-02579 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.010673, -97.10088

05/07/22 17:07 CFS22-02580 Domestic Violent Arrest MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

05/07/22 17:10 CFS22-02581 Transport Transport/Escort Given MPD

05/07/22 17:15 CFS22-02582 MVA Report Taken MPD N LINCOLN AVE

05/07/22 17:44 CFS22-02583 Domestic Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S LINCOLN AVE

05/07/22 17:51 CFS22-02584 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

05/07/22 18:10 CFS22-02586 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST

05/07/22 18:13 CFS22-02587 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

05/07/22 18:51 CFS22-02588 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 464TH AVE

05/07/22 20:21 CFS22-02589 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO 241ST ST

05/07/22 20:38 CFS22-02590 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 461ST AVE

05/07/22 20:47 CFS22-02591 Missing Person Arrest MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/07/22 23:17 CFS22-02592 Order Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

05/07/22 23:35 CFS22-02593 911 Open Line Completed/Settled By Contact MPD N LINCOLN AVE

05/07/22 23:39 CFS22-02594 Trespass Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 27