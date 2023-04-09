The Madison Bulldogs competed in the Vermillion Booster Club Invitational on Thursday. The Madison boys placed fourth, while the girls finished in ninth place.
Ben Brooks took home first place in the triple jump with a mark of 39-09. In the long jump, Brooks placed fourth with a mark of 18-11.
Parker Johnson took home first place in the shot put with a toss of 45-07. Jackson Lembcke placed sixth with a toss of 41-00.
In the discus, Johnson placed fifth with a mark of 123-07. Lembcke placed sixth with a toss of 118-02.
Ella Peterreins took home first place in the pole vault with a mark of 9-06. For the boys, Aaron Hawkes won first place in the pole vault with a mark of 13-06. Henry Meyer placed third with a mark of 10-06.
Jessie Tappe placed third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:38.91. In the boys 1,600, Dylan Gerdes placed seventh with a time of 4:48.44.
Audrey Nelson placed third in the high jump with a mark of 4-10. Lydia Nelson placed third in the triple jump with a mark of 31-05.50.
Shane Veenhoff placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.34 seconds. Veenhoff placed sixth overall in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.44 seconds.
In the 100-meter dash, Bruce Galde placed fourth overall with a time of 11.75 seconds. Caden DeVries placed sixth with a time of 11.91 seconds.
In the 800, Ellie Keller placed seventh with a time of 2:37.00.