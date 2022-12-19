Angel Tree delivery

SCOTT PARSLEY (left), Bob Martin and Pat Prostrollo were among the volunteers who gathered at the Downtown Armory Saturday morning to deliver gifts and food for the Lake County Food Pantry's Angel Tree program.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The culmination of months of planning and care came to fruition on Saturday as volunteers gathered to deliver food and gifts for the 40th anniversary of the Lake County Food Pantry’s Angel Tree program.

Bags and boxes filled to the brim with holiday items covered the floor of the Downtown Armory.