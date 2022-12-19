SCOTT PARSLEY (left), Bob Martin and Pat Prostrollo were among the volunteers who gathered at the Downtown Armory Saturday morning to deliver gifts and food for the Lake County Food Pantry's Angel Tree program.
The culmination of months of planning and care came to fruition on Saturday as volunteers gathered to deliver food and gifts for the 40th anniversary of the Lake County Food Pantry’s Angel Tree program.
Bags and boxes filled to the brim with holiday items covered the floor of the Downtown Armory.
“We’re here this morning to complete what started in August of this year,” President Jeff Nelson told participants. “We’ve had literally hundreds of volunteers that have made today’s effort possible.”
The Angel Tree delivery system was remarkably organized and efficient. Each box was labeled with recipients’ names and addresses, with a blue sticker added for one corresponding gift bag and a red sticker added for two. Along with a second gift bag, larger families received an extra box of food items.
Delivery routes were divided into northeast, northwest, southeast and southwest sections of Madison. A captain was named for each area who distributed information sheets to drivers. Recipients from rural areas drove to the armory themselves.
Boxes contained canned goods and a 10-pound bag of potatoes, among other items. Additionally, bread, margarine, a gallon of milk and a Christmas ham were added as drivers exited the building.
Nelson said that this year’s program accumulated 582 angels, equating to 144 families and close to 300 children. The delivered food items and gifts will go toward ensuring those in need are still able to celebrate the holiday season.
In total, Nelson reported between 75 and 100 people volunteered for deliveries, many of whom are yearly participants. With such a large number of drivers, the entire delivery process lasted just over an hour.
“Many hands make light work,” Nelson noted.
He added that this is the third year the pantry has utilized the Downtown Armory as delivery headquarters. Before that, it took place in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church, a location that proved troublesome for many of the program’s elderly volunteers.
He said that the Downtown Armory has been an ideal location, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when recipients were able to drive to the armory for curbside pickup of food and gifts.
Angel Tree applications were first made available in late September. Families who wished to apply could do so at the Department of Social Services, Community Counseling Services or Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP). The application deadline was Nov. 16.
The Angel Trees were placed at Gary’s Bakery, the Madison Public Library and Montgomery’s Furniture starting on Nov. 5. Once all of the angels were chosen, volunteers began their shopping and pantry members began collecting food items.
Gifts were dropped off at the armory from Dec. 10-14, excluding that Sunday. This kicked off the home stretch of the program leading up to the delivery date.
With numbers comparable or better than previous programs, this year is another success for the Lake County Food Pantry. Though the Angel Trees are one of many programs from the organization, they all share a common mission: to unite a community through assistance and service to those who need it most.