Kasey Gehrels and Tyler Pickard are the last candidates to submit a petition for the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland school board election.
Gehrels submitted a one-year at-large petition. Pickard submitted a two-year petition representing the Rutland district.
Friday was the deadline for filing petitions for the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school board election. Previously, six people had submitted their petitions.
Lori Hyland submitted a petition for a three-year term to represent the Oldham-Ramona School District; Carrie Schiernbeck submitted a petition for a t; Robin Tveito submitted a petition for a two-year position to represent Rutland; Brooke Albertson submitted a three-year petition to represent Rutland; Jessica Anderson filed a petition for the three-year position representing Rutland; and Lance Hageman from the Oldham-Ramona School District filed a petition for the one-year at-large position.
Currently, all five seats are open on the school board for the newly formed school district – two representing the Rutland School District, a three-year term and a two-year term; two representing the Oldham-Ramona School District, a three-year term and a two-year term; and a single one-year at-large position. Only the three-year term representing Rutland is contested.
Earlier this year, a school consolidation was approved by voters in both the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland districts. The districts will continue to operate separately through the 2022-23 school year, but the school board representing the new district will begin meeting in January to handle organizational issues.