History, by definition, deals with the past, and a museum, by definition, is a building where artifacts are stored and exhibited. These definitions are deceptive because a history museum is, in truth, a living entity.
The Lake County Museum demonstrates this on a regular basis. Just last week, we hosted an ice cream social with games for families, fiddle music and readings collected from pioneers.
This month, we’ll be supporting Dakota State University when the university hosts the Dakota Dreams camp for middle school students. Camp participants will have hands-on learning experiences in a variety of career fields, including both the technical fields we all associate with the university, and others, such as business and exercise science.
Specifically, our programming coordinator Christina Blessinger will be working with Dr. Stacey Berry, who is leading a session on writing and storytelling. Students will be given an opportunity to examine artifacts from the museum’s collection which were once a part of daily life, but are no longer common – such as a hat pin or butter mold.
They will be given gloves and magnifying glasses to explore the artifacts as well as guidance for dating and interpreting them. Then, they will be invited to use their imaginations. What was this used for? Who might have used it?
With imaginations ablaze, they will be asked to write a couple of paragraphs about the item they examined. Only at the end of the exercise will they actually learn what the items are and how they were used.
This project is just one example of the way the Lake County Museum works to be relevant. We are a rich resource for DSU to draw upon, not only for summer camps but also for student projects.
Each year, we are pleased and surprised by what emerges from this synergy. A student group is currently engaged in creating a film about the Boyd Family Wagon, which we now know is older than previously believed. Student filmmakers are gaining experience in creating a documentary, and we are learning what they need to be successful and assisting them.
Each time we are offered an opportunity to work with a new group – such as a group of students who are learning about our pioneer history or adults interested in learning how to conduct genealogical research – we are excited, because these activities bring people through our doors. It allows us to demonstrate that we are more than a building filled with old stuff.
We embody the living, breathing soul of this region and provide a window through which visitors can see this region’s origins. The covered wagon and claim shanty embody the experience of the earliest settlers, but the Zimmerman collection shows what homesteaders could bring just a few years later, after the railroad reached the region.
We invite folks to not only visit us but also talk with us about ideas for partnering on a project. We thrive on the energy visitors bring when they walk through the door and on all of the ways we are invited to engage with them.