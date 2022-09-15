HUDSON – A Canton man has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson.
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Harley-Davidson FLST motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street when the driver made a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and the motorcycle left the roadway and went into the west ditch. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle.
Donald Farnsworth III, the 57-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Glenna Farnsworth of Canton, who was the 59-year-old passenger, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet.
Roberts County
SISSETON – Three Sisseton residents have been identified as the persons who died in a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night southwest of Sisseton.
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was southbound on Roberts County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The vehicle struck an approach, went airborne, rolled and started on fire.
The occupants pronounced dead at the scene were identified as Serena Brant, 30; Stacy Brant, Sr., 59; and Anthony Janisch, 33. The other occupant, 29-year-old Wicanhpiduta Brant of Sioux Falls, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the Sisseton hospital and later was transferred to a Fargo, N.D., hospital.
The driver has not yet been determined. Seat belt use is under investigation.