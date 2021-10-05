Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare sought guidance from Lake County commissioners regarding projects to undertake during the latter part of the current fiscal year.
Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, the commission had unassigned funds from the Public Safety Building Project fund to cover expenses related to the roofing project. The invoice from Guarantee Roofing and Sheet Metal of SD showed a project cost of $79,342.
Hare indicated the decision to use those funds for the roofing project meant funds allocated for the project in the budget for fiscal year 2021 could be used for other projects. He reviewed four projects scheduled for fiscal year 2022.
“Where would you like to use those funds yet this year?” he asked
He said that while patching has been done on the north courthouse parking lot, it remains a safety issue. He provided an estimate of $37,000 to have two inches milled off the top, the low spots fixed, and a new two-inch mat laid down with striping and sealing to complete the project.
Hare recommended the parking lot east of the Public Safety Building also be sealed. The county Highway Department patched and resurfaced that area earlier this year.
The other projects scheduled for 2022 are electrical work in the 4-H barns and tuckpointing the courthouse. In addition, remodeling the office is in the budget for the Highway Department.
“I know they’ve talked about the possibility of mold in that north wall,” Hare said.
He did not know the exact amount which could be used for projects yet this year, but he estimated $96,000. In discussing priorities, commissioners acknowledged contractors might not be available or there could be seasonal limitations on the outdoor projects.
Hare was advised to check on all of the projects he reviewed.
In other business, the commission:
— Approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Feeding South Dakota. The organization uses the parking lot at the 4-H grounds once a month to distribute food.
— Approved a consultant services agreement with Infrastructure Management Services, LLC, to complete a comprehensive pavement condition survey for Lake County. The commission decided in September to move forward with having the survey conducted after receiving a recommendation from the Lake County Highway Advisory Committee.
— Acknowledged termination of the MOU with the state American Legion. The county had entered into the MOU because former Veterans Service Officer Courtney VanZanten worked for both the county and the American Legion.
— Acknowledged receiving a request for assistance for the Rural Access Infrastructure Fund Small Structure Inventory from Franklin Township. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, indicated she has received two more since the agenda was posted, but did not ask for acknowledgement at this time.
The program was reviewed with township officials in September; a report was published in the Daily Leader on Sept. 13.
— Approved the 2022 wage scale. Gust reported the wage scale is used primarily for hiring.
— Received notice from Auditor Paula Barrick that the Auditor’s Office will be closed Oct. 20-21 so staff can attend training regarding elections. She reported that with the entire staff being new in positions currently held, it would be beneficial for all to receive training.
— Accepted the resignation of part-time correctional officer Shawn Wise.
— Approved hiring Spenser Warren as a heavy equipment operator in the county Highway Department.
— Approved hiring Matt Pillar to work as Veterans Service Officer with a start date to be determined.
— Approved adopting the resolution adopting the Lake County Five-Year Highway and Bridge Plan. The plan was reviewed at a public meeting on Sept. 30. A report on that meeting was published in the Daily Leader on Oct. 4.
— Approved having Chair Kelli Wollmann sign the transportation plan certification.
— Approved, following an executive session, having Gust sign a security assessment agreement. The motion did not indicate the business or organization with whom Lake County was entering the agreement.