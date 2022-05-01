Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

04/30/22 00:03 CFS22-02405 Mental Patient Transported MPD N UNION AVE MADISON

04/30/22 00:49 CFS22-02406 Domestic Non-Violent Referred to Partner Agency MPD SE 5TH ST MADISON

04/30/22 02:30 CFS22-02407 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

04/30/22 02:49 CFS22-02408 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON

04/30/22 03:46 CFS22-02409 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

04/30/22 07:24 CFS22-02410 Parking Complaint Citation Issued MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

04/30/22 07:47 CFS22-02411 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / MPD SW 2ND ST MADISON

04/30/22 11:51 CFS22-02412 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

04/30/22 12:19 CFS22-02413 Property Damage Report Taken LCSO SW 1ST ST WENTWORTH

04/30/22 12:38 CFS22-02414 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

04/30/22 13:33 CFS22-02415 Fire Referred to Partner Agency 467TH AVE DELL RAPIDS

04/30/22 14:36 CFS22-02416 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

04/30/22 15:28 CFS22-02417 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

04/30/22 16:14 CFS22-02418 Suspicious Activity Report Taken LCSO CHRISTIANSEN LN MADISON

04/30/22 17:59 CFS22-02419 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy 237TH ST WENTWORTH

04/30/22 18:57 CFS22-02420 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S CENTENNIAL AVE WENTWORTH

04/30/22 19:16 CFS22-02421 Harassment Unable to Locate NW 1ST ST MADISON

04/30/22 19:32 CFS22-02422 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N EGAN AVE

04/30/22 20:29 CFS22-02423 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

04/30/22 22:24 CFS22-02424 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

04/30/22 23:03 CFS22-02425 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10 TH ST MADISON

04/30/22 23:05 CFS22-02426 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

04/30/22 23:06 CFS22-02427 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO

Total Records: 23