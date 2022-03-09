The language in the meeting room of the Madison Public Library on Wednesday afternoon sounded a bit as though members of a criminal underworld had convened.
Judy Koob put “the squeeze” on others at the table while she and her partner tried “to make book.” In truth, two of the four women at the table were learning to play bridge from Koob while the fourth, Shirley Ritzman, was getting a refresher on the game.
“I’ve played off and on,” Ritzman said. “I played quite a bit when I was younger – 35 to 50.”
She played in a couples group that broke up as members moved away and in a women’s group that suffered the same fate. Now, she wants to begin playing again, but the game is so nuanced, she wanted to polish her skills before sitting down with experienced players again.
“There’s a lot to it. The more you play, the better you get,” Ritzman said.
Koob and a friend, Janet Jorgenson, began to offer bridge classes on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. earlier this year. As much as anything, the classes are a solution to a problem.
The bridge group with which Koob has played for a number of years took a hit as a result of the pandemic. Few members came back to the weekly meetings at Nicky’s when it was safe to gather again. With the classes, she is hoping to interest others so they will join the group.
“It’s a wonderful game. I’ve always loved it,” Koob said. “It takes your mind off any troubles you have.”
When she says “always,” she isn’t talking about an activity she’s enjoyed for the past couple of years. She has to pause when asked how long she’s been playing, and then she can only offer an estimate – about 50 years.
Despite her many years of experience, Koob offers a simple introduction to the game and provides guidance as hand after hand is played. In a nutshell – if one can be offered for a game as complicated as bridge – each hand is like a musical piece with two movements.
A deck of 52 cards is dealt equally to four players who organize their cards and bid. While bidding, players not only indicate how many tricks they believe they can take, but also suggest to their partner what kind of hand they have.
“If you have the same partner all the time, you get pretty good at it,” Ritzman said.
That’s the first movement. The second movement is the play itself. The high bid indicates the trump, and play begins with the player to the right of the high bidder’s partner.
Strategy is key.
“You get the kiddies off the street as soon as you can,” Koob advised the women on Wednesday afternoon.
By that, she meant trump cards should be removed from play in the early rounds so that later rounds will not be lost to a player who trumped the suit led. To help those learning keep an eye on that, she counted each trump card as it was played.
As each round was played, Koob answered questions and made suggestions. After each hand, decisions were discussed – especially, the important: what could have been done differently?
In that easy, relaxed environment, two hours passed in the blink of an eye. Koob doesn’t expect those learning the game to pick up everything at a single meeting. This week, they didn’t talk about scoring the game; they focused on bidding and strategizing play. Other aspects of the game will be covered in coming weeks. She anticipates offering the weekly class for a couple of months – or for as long as the room is available and people are interested in learning.
Koob does note that those who come to learn the game will benefit in more ways than one. They will learn an enjoyable pastime, but they also stimulate their minds.
“They say learning a new game or a new language keeps your mind young. That’s why I do it,” Koob said.