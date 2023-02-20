ORR board meeting changed to Zoom Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to the forecast for bad weather, the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland special school board meeting on Wednesday has been changed to a Zoom meeting.The agenda includes a presentation by Co-Op Architect Kyle Raph and Dakota Ed. Consulting’s Tom Oster.Executive sessions is planned for personnel issues.The board will also have a senior project presentation by Kathleen Trower and discussion on consolidation items.Join the meeting at sdk12.zoom.us/j/91324805664 or by phone at 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 913 2480 5664. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Bulldog Roundup: Madison will send three to Class A State Wrestling Tournament MHS senior Taylor Harms named National Merit finalist Sixty-year-old Howard resident threatens with knife on Egan Ave. Chester graduate returns home for student teaching Tim Reisch Fewer local students receive free and reduced lunches Law Enforcement Blotter Arts Council hosts Sioux Falls and Brookings bands Scam artist impersonates Madison Police Department Library's teen board performs puppet plays Follow us Facebook Twitter