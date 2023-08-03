Derrion Hardie, who will be entering his fifth season as Dakota State University’s baseball head coach, announced the hiring of Dan Rutan as the assistant coach/pitching coach.

Rutan, a Grove City, Ohio, native, began his duties Monday. His primary duties are day-to-day operations and development of the pitching staff, recruitment of pitchers and catchers, game-day preparation, eligibility center, camp/showcase coordinator, summer collegiate league placement, and various program operations.