Derrion Hardie, who will be entering his fifth season as Dakota State University’s baseball head coach, announced the hiring of Dan Rutan as the assistant coach/pitching coach.
Rutan, a Grove City, Ohio, native, began his duties Monday. His primary duties are day-to-day operations and development of the pitching staff, recruitment of pitchers and catchers, game-day preparation, eligibility center, camp/showcase coordinator, summer collegiate league placement, and various program operations.
Prior coming to DSU, Rutan served as the director of pitching development for two years at Oakland (Mich.) University, an NCAA Division I school competing in the Horizon League.
In Rutan’s two seasons at Oakland, he helped lead the team to the two best seasons in program history in the NCAA Division I era. In 2022, Oakland set a program record for wins in a season with 31, followed by 29 wins in 2023.
Rutan and the pitching staff had noteworthy wins against the University of Michigan, Wichita State University (Kan.), University of Pittsburg, University of Kansas, Wright State University (Ohio) and Northern Kentucky University.
In 2022 and 2023 led by head coach Jordan Banfield, Oakland narrowly missed receiving the Horizon League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
In 2023, Rutan was instrumental in the development of junior pitcher Brandon Decker and sophomore pitcher Hunter Pidek. Decker received 1st Team All-Horizon and Horizon League Reliever of the Year honors, and Pidek was selected a 2nd Team All-Horizon starting pitcher.
Rutan’s first year as director of pitching development at Oakland was 2021-22. Not only did the team break most of the school records, but Rutan also assisted with the development of pitcher Jake Wosinski, who signed with the Minnesota Twins.
The focus of Rutan’s pitching development is on individualized programming based on strengths and weaknesses using current practices, technology and data analysis. He is knowledgeable with Driveline foundations of pitching and pitch design and other innovative methods. Rutan blends that knowledge to give pitchers the best plan to get results.
After a successful playing career at Grove City High School in Grove City, Rutan played collegiately at Oakland from 2018-21 as an NCAA Division I pitcher. He was a captain for the 2020-21 season.
Rutan graduated from Oakland with a bachelor of science degree in marketing, a minor in business analytics and a master’s degree in business administration.