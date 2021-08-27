On Thursday during the annual Prairie Village home-baked pie contest, the jokes about banana cream pies in the face and pie fights seen in old Laurel and Hardy and Three Stooges movies were not to be found. Expert judges determined that the banana cream pie baked and entered by a Howard woman ruled the day.
Beverly Voeltz of Howard ruled the dessert-judging day with the pie competition helping to kick off the official events at the 2021 Prairie Village Steam Threshing Jamboree. Voeltz had no easy task in winning the event; the scoring was so close for the top three pies that a special tie-breaking judge was called in to clear the banana cream dessert’s path to victory.
Voeltz won first prize with her banana cream pie, Bette Huss of Dell Rapids placed second with a peach pie creation, and Laura Palmer of Madison finished third with a pumpki pie entry. The prizes awarded in the contest were $75 for first place, $30 for second and $20 for third.
The first tier of judges — Beth Abraham of Ramona, Tim Leighton of Rutland and Ron Selken of Howard — labored in the kitchen of the Village’s concession stand at midafternoon, tasting each of the desserts and rating the pies in several categories. Among the judging criteria were overall appearance, crust quality, pie flavor and the quality of the pie filling with up to five points awarded in each category. As previously stated, the first round of scoring was so close that Dave Ellens of Madison was called forth to serve as a tie-breaking judge.
With Ellens’ concurrence, Voeltz’s entry was the winner. Abraham said the banana cream creation won her vote, saying the pie entered by the Howard baker had “a good crust and good appearance.” The judges did not know who the particular bakers were for the individual pies.
The list of pies entered in the pie-judging contest included banana cream, shoo-fly pie, peach pie, pumpkin, coconut cream, lemon-o-nut, raspberry, strawberry-rhubarb, apple crumb, apple, lemon meringue and peaches-and-cream meringue. The baker of the pumpkin pies provided two of the desserts; one pie served as a spare.
All of the pies were accompanied by the recipes from whence they were fashioned. The instructions for the classic pumpkin pies included “...bake at 425 (degrees) for 15 min. (and then) reduce oven temp to 350 (degrees) F and bake 35-45 min. or until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean — makes 2 9-inch pies.” One baker provided the recipe for the pie crust and meringue.
Later on Thursday, the pies were served as desserts for the exhibitor, vendor and volunteer appreciation dinner held at the Prairie Village picnic shelter. The cooks and serving staff were expecting 400 for dinner. They realized the pie supply was a little short with some contingencies required for the meal.
Judge Tim Leighton said he had never previously tasted shoo-fly pie. He also credited the bakers for the quality of their pie crusts, saying “...all in all, there were some really good crusts.”
Leighton also gave the pie event a big “thumbs up.”
“I enjoyed it,” he said.