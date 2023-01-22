Little Daylight

MADISON HIGH SCHOOL student Ellie Studer is Princess Daylight, the key figure in Kevin Stone's "Little Daylight." Studer and the rest of the cast will show off their talents at the 3A regional one-act competition on Wednesday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. 

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Students at Madison High School have been hard at work putting the finishing touches on their most recent theater performance. On Wednesday, the group will present its rendition of Kevin Stone’s “Little Daylight” for the 3A regional one-act competition at Madison’s Dakota Prairie Playhouse.

The public performance was held at MHS on Sunday, which leaves one final practice for Monday. Despite snow days stealing a chunk of rehearsal time, Director Anne Elisa Brown said that students are eager to compete and show off their skills.