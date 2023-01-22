MADISON HIGH SCHOOL student Ellie Studer is Princess Daylight, the key figure in Kevin Stone's "Little Daylight." Studer and the rest of the cast will show off their talents at the 3A regional one-act competition on Wednesday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
Students at Madison High School have been hard at work putting the finishing touches on their most recent theater performance. On Wednesday, the group will present its rendition of Kevin Stone’s “Little Daylight” for the 3A regional one-act competition at Madison’s Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
The public performance was held at MHS on Sunday, which leaves one final practice for Monday. Despite snow days stealing a chunk of rehearsal time, Director Anne Elisa Brown said that students are eager to compete and show off their skills.
The play tells the fantastical story of Princess Daylight, who is cursed by the evil Swamp Fairy on her christening day. The curse states that she will never see the sun, and that her health will wax and wane with the cycle of the moon until she is kissed by an unknowing prince.
The cast, which features 17 students, is filled with fairies in myriad colors, the king and queen of the land, as well as a host of comical side characters. Alongside Brown, Cassondra Grogan serves as technical director, and student directors are Olivia Bonner, Savannah Shipley, Autumn Larson and Emma Murray.
Madison’s performance is set for 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, and all shows are open to the public. Other schools participating in the competition include Flandreau, Dell Rapids and McCook Central, among others.
Following the performances, two schools will be selected to compete at the state tournament in Brandon the first week of February.