Top-seeded Dakota State University and second-seeded Mayville State met for the fourth time this season in the North Star Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Championship game.
The Comets shook off their slow start, grabbing a 20-point lead midway through the game, and held off the Trojans’ late comeback bid for a 66-52 victory.
Mayville ended DSU’s second longest winning streak in school history at 15 games. The Trojans, ranked No. 24 in the final edition of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll, are 25-6 overall and appeared in their third consecutive NSAA postseason tournament championship game.
Elsie Aslesen scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for DSU. Savannah Walsdorf recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and dished out six assists.
Lilli Mackley scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds. Sidney Fick chipped in with eight points.
DSU 82, Dickinson
State 37
The nationally-ranked DSU Trojans used a balanced scoring attack with seven players scoring in the first quarter, using a fast start to fuel an 82-37 victory over Dickinson State.
The Trojans held the Blue Hawks to a season-low in points, extending their winning streak in the all-time series meeting to 15 straight wins.
Courtney Menning scored 15 points to lead the Trojans. Aslesen scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Morgan Huber scored 14 points. Fick scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.
The Comets received the league’s automatic bid to the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament Opening Round on March 7-8.
DSU likely will receive an at-large bid to the national tournament’s opening round. The NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament’s Selection Show will be held on Thursday, via on NAIA’s YouTube page at 6 p.m. (https://www.youtube.com/user/playnaia).