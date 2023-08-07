Three area drivers competed at the 360 Nationals at Knoxville, Iowa, over the weekend, Cody Hansen of, Nunda; Aaron Werner of Colman and Dusty Zomer of Brandon driving the Jeremiah Jordahl 3J car.
On the opening night Thursday, Werner placed 10th in the C-Feature. Winning the race was Liam Martin of Binbrook, OW.
The A-Feature winner on Thursday night was Aaron Reutzel of Chute, Texas. Ryan Leavitt of Knoxville, Iowa won the B-Feature.
Werner placed ninth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, Texas; Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, Iowa; Jason Martin, Liberal, Kan.; Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa; and Scott Bogacki, Mclaren Vale, SA.
On Friday night, Zomer placed 14th in the B-Feature, which was won by Justin Sanders of Aromas, Calif.
Hansen finished 12th in the C-Feature, which was won by Alex Hill of Six Nations, ON. Winning the A-Feature was Parker Price Miller of Kokomo, Ind.
Zomer was seventh in his heat race. Winning heat races were Davey Heskin, St. Michael, Minn.; Brooke Tatnell, San Souci, NSW; Price Miller; Zeb Wise, Angola, Ind.; and Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif.
Five feature races were run on Saturday night, the final night of the 360 Nationals. Werner and Hansen both competed in two features. In the E-Feature, Werner placed fifth while Hansen finished eighth; they both moved to the D-Feautre. Winning the E-Feature was Tyler Bank of California, Mo.
Hansen placed 19th in the D-Feature while Werner was 21st. Winning the race was Calvin Landis of Knoxville, Iowa.
Other feature race winners were Justin Henderson, Tea (C-Feature); Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. (B-Feature); and Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. (A-Feature).
KOKOMO SPEEDWAY
The High Limit Sprint Car Series rolled into Kokomo Speedway on Aug. 1 and Zomer had the 3J car in the infield. He did not finish the heat race and did not start the B-Feature. Marci won the B-Feature.
Justin Peck of Monrovia, Ind., won the A-Feature.
Heat race winners were Justin Sanders, Aromas, Calif.; Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif.; Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif.; and Corey Day, Clovis, Calif.