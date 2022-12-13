More slide-ins occur in Lake County as roads remain slick By ZAC ZWASCHKA Staff Reporter Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As roads continue to be icy and wet over the next few days, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is maintaining the stance of safety and precaution while residents attempt to navigate the weather.After a series of slide-in incidents over the weekend, even more occurred Monday and Tuesday.At 5 p.m. on Monday, a vehicle lost control and slid into the ditch near the intersection of 34- 34 and 458th Ave. in Madison.Only a minute later, another vehicle was reported as stuck in a snow drift between 231st St. and 456th Ave.That night, at 7:21 p.m., another slide-in occurred at the intersection of SD-34 and Territorial Road.On Tuesday at 5:38 a.m., a semi-truck reportedly jackknifed on 225th St. just west of US-81. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Tigers will rely on size, veteran leadership this season Sheriff's Office warns of tough road conditions Tigers host Pat Ruml Invitational Prep Boys Basketball: Jensen scores 28 for Bulldogs Madison School Board prepares for Christmas break Law Enforcement Blotter Troop 5 Boy Scouts gain three new Eagles Prep Sports Roundup: Raiders improve to 2-0 Editorial: Smaller communities can get infrastructure help Batch of new faces expected to lead Bulldogs Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form