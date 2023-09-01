Law Enforcement Blotter Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:08/31/23 01:32 CFS23-05896 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON08/31/23 01:49 CFS23-05897 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS AIRPORT DR MADISON08/31/23 03:38 CFS23-05898 Animal Other Unable to Locate MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON08/31/23 07:10 CFS23-05899 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.009407, -97.1203408/31/23 10:33 CFS23-05900 Scam Information/Administrative S HARTH AVE MADISON08/31/23 11:32 CFS23-05901 Vehicle Unlock Hazard Control or Containment MPD AIRPORT DR MADISON08/31/23 12:23 CFS23-05902 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON08/31/23 15:15 CFS23-05903 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 5TH ST MADISON08/31/23 15:24 CFS23-05904 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 3RD ST MADISON08/31/23 16:01 CFS23-05905 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone NE 10TH ST MADISON08/31/23 16:33 CFS23-05906 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON08/31/23 16:34 CFS23-05907 Traffic Hazard Handled By Public Works / Street / SD HWY 3408/31/23 17:13 CFS23-05908 Public Works/Utilities Information/Administrative NE 7TH ST MADISON08/31/23 17:29 CFS23-05909 Mental Unit Cancelled Enroute EMS NE 1ST ST MADISON08/31/23 17:46 CFS23-05910 Child Welfare Unable to Locate MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON08/31/23 18:14 CFS23-05911 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER08/31/23 18:28 CFS23-05912 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON08/31/23 19:15 CFS23-05913 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO N PLEASANT AVE RAMONA08/31/23 19:48 CFS23-05914 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON08/31/23 19:51 CFS23-05915 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON08/31/23 20:02 CFS23-05916 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON08/31/23 20:53 CFS23-05917 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON08/31/23 21:21 CFS23-05918 Animal Bite Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO08/31/23 22:11 CFS23-05919 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON08/31/23 22:24 CFS23-05920 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO S HIGHLAND AVE MADISONTotal Records: 25 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Johnson Farms named 2023 Ag Bowl Captains Nancy Bennett embraces love of trapping Prep Roundup: Geraets picks up first career win Prairie Village is family tradition Local volunteer to be inducted into 4-H Hall Bulldogs remain undefeated with sweep of Canton Prep football roundup: Bulldogs drop season-opener to Dell Rapids SD Hall of Fame: Meet the winners Student research looks to confirm snake fungal disease Remembrances of village history motivate volunteer Follow us Facebook Twitter