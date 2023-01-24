Virginia Hanson Genealogy.JPG

VIRGINIA HANSON, a South Dakota government records archivist, presents on reading historical documents during a genealogy workshop at the Karl E. Mundt Library on Monday. The workshop, hosted by the Lake County Museum, gave its guests tools to track their family lineage.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Virginia Hanson didn’t play with the other children at family picnics. She listened to her family’s stories.

This interest in her family history led Hanson to study her genealogy, or her family history and lineage. Now, Hanson is a South Dakota government records archivist who presents workshops on genealogy across the state.