Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
01/22/23 01:16 CFS23-00496 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
01/22/23 01:16 CFS23-00496 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON
01/22/23 01:36 CFS23-00497 Alarm Medical False Alarm LCSO BAY RD MADISON
01/22/23 02:10 CFS23-00498 Welfare Check Information/Administrative MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON
01/22/23 02:30 CFS23-00499 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
01/22/23 03:35 CFS23-00500 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
01/22/23 09:14 CFS23-00501 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
01/22/23 10:07 CFS23-00502 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
01/22/23 11:55 CFS23-00503 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD NW 10TH ST MADISON
01/22/23 13:09 CFS23-00504 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
01/22/23 13:34 CFS23-00505 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
01/22/23 13:58 CFS23-00506 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SW 10TH ST MADISON
01/22/23 14:10 CFS23-00507 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 456TH AVE MADISON
01/22/23 15:22 CFS23-00508 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO NE 1ST ST
01/22/23 15:52 CFS23-00509 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON
01/22/23 16:28 CFS23-00510 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON
01/22/23 17:17 CFS23-00511 Animal Loose Unable to Locate NW 2ND ST MADISON
01/22/23 18:01 CFS23-00512 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO US HWY 81 RAMONA
01/22/23 19:12 CFS23-00513 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 6TH ST MADISON
01/22/23 19:38 CFS23-00514 Medical Patient Transported EMS TERRITORIAL RD MADISON
01/22/23 20:09 CFS23-00515 Weapon Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
01/22/23 20:13 CFS23-00516 Medical Seizure Patient Not Transported EMS 241ST ST CHESTER
01/22/23 20:56 CFS23-00517 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD E CENTER ST MADISON
01/22/23 21:23 CFS23-00518 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO HWY 34 MADISON
01/22/23 21:44 CFS23-00519 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON
01/22/23 23:57 CFS23-00520 Public Works/Utilities 241ST ST MADISON
Total Records: 25
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.