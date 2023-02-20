Dakota State University’s Trojans used a 23-11 closing run in the final 8:02 of the game to pull away from Bellevue in the North Star Athletic Association men’s basketball regular-season finale on Thursday at the DSU Fieldhouse.
It was the final home contest for head coach Gary Garner, who holds the second all-time wins with 198 victories. Garner will retire at the end of the 2022-23 season.
Ronnie Latting scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds for DSU. Sam Muller scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Chris Morales added 12 points and six assists.
DSU completed its home schedule with a 7-6 winning record, recording the first home court winning record since 2017-18. The Trojans improved to 12-16 overall and 6-8 in the league.
The DSU men’s basketball program honored six seniors prior to warmups: Nolan DePover, Taylor Edwards, Deshawn Kelly, Ronnie Latting, Chris Morales and Manny N’tula.
Garner was honored prior to the tipoff for his dedication to the Trojan men’s basketball program over the past 14 years. He took the Trojans to six conference tournament championship games (five consecutive appearances from 2012-16; most recent appearance in 2021) and four NAIA national tournament appearances (including the historic run to the Elite Eight round in 2013 with a school-record 25 wins).