Gary Garner

Gary Garner

Dakota State University’s Trojans used a 23-11 closing run in the final 8:02 of the game to pull away from Bellevue in the North Star Athletic Association men’s basketball regular-season finale on Thursday at the DSU Fieldhouse.

It was the final home contest for head coach Gary Garner, who holds the second all-time wins with 198 victories. Garner will retire at the end of the 2022-23 season.