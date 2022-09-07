The love of music has brought people together for centuries, and this is no less true at Madison High School and Middle School. With the school year in full swing and marching band season heating up, band director Terrence Kenny is ready to embark on another year of musical connection.
Originally from Sioux Falls, Kenny taught music for six years in Redfield before moving to Madison. Kenny said he was impressed with the local program from previous experience with former director Nicole Decker.
He is currently in his second year as band director for both the middle and high school in Madison.
The first item on the band agenda is preparing for the year’s marching season, something Kenny says is among the most prominent musical forces at the two schools. Aside from their regular pep band performances and football game marches, the band participates in Dakota State University’s homecoming parade. Seventh- and eighth-graders also join this event as a way to get them excited for the next step in their band careers.
Marching band season begins in the summer with a few student-led rehearsals before moving into a full two weeks of practice. These rehearsals stretch from the last week in July to the first week of August with bonus rehearsals interspersed until the start of the school year. Kenny praised his juniors and seniors, saying that their leadership and status as role models has been a great help for successful rehearsals.
The marching band currently stands at 68 members, with all but four transitioning to concert band in late October. The four not transitioning are flagbearers or other non-traditional members unique to marching band. According to Kenny, one of the most important aspects of marching band is pushing the kids to grow as musicians and preparing them to compete at a high level.
The school’s jazz band begins meeting with the same timeframe as concert band, with practices held two mornings a week. Kenny reported an increase in jazz students from last year with around 21 already showing interest. A big component of jazz band is its competitive circuit, where students can show off their skills in Brookings, Vermillion and other surrounding school districts.
Concert band also features a competitive circuit in addition to three concerts. First semester has a sole winter performance to accommodate the marching season, but second semester has two. Kenny said he will begin finding holiday and Christmas music for the first concert by the end of this month.
The band’s largest competition takes place in Harrisburg. A competition for solos, duets and other small ensembles is held at Augustana University. According to Kenny, about a third of his students participate in these optional competitions. Aside from beneficial experience, these events allow students to earn points toward musical lettering.
While the high school band is impressive, Kenny oversees the middle school in tandem. He cites this interconnectedness as a major help to establishing a common spirit between the two bands and only sees this aspect improving the longer he teaches. He said that many of the middle schoolers have siblings in high school, which works to build anticipation for what comes next.
The sixth-grade band is separate from the rest of the middle school and features around 31 students. The mixed seventh- and eighth-grade band features around 58. On top of this, Kenny also teaches two musical cruise classes: a sixth-grade class on bucket drumming; and a seventh-grade class on musical concepts and histories.
The marching band will be debuting its act at Trojan Field at 7 p.m. Saturday.