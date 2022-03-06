“Local Control” is a term used in a variety of circumstances. What is local control? When the Federal Government passes laws or makes rules, states often claim that local control is being ignored. This may be a valid point as the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people”. Counties, towns, school districts and others sometimes express similar local control concerns when laws or rules are considered that do not “sit well” with their view.
With local control comes local responsibility. States want federal funding for a variety of purposes. Federal funding comes with federal requirements (reduced local control). Medicaid funding and its numerus associated eligibility, accountability and monitoring requirements are an example. Counties, towns, and school districts want or need state funding for projects. State funding comes with requirements (reduced local control). Any level of service desiring to exercise full local control must be willing to assume complete responsibility (funding) for their efforts.
I believe that the family unit is the ultimate local control situation and that all levels of government exist to serve citizens who want to participate in a system “equally open to all” as our South Dakota Constitution says. Families cannot operate, regulate or tax outside of their own family unit and as such demonstrate the ultimate example of “local control” over their destiny.
Ethics are defined as “moral principals that govern a person’s behavior or the conducting of an activity.” Ethics are not the same as legal rights or obligations, however sometimes actions may be unethical and illegal at the same time. Recent state government activities have generated several ethics questions. Some of these incidents have made the news, others have not. Below are several for your thoughtful consideration. I will not make judgement.
Recently a Representative was called into ethical question when he made comments during floor debate of a bill. Talking about an individual whose life had spiraled downward from marijuana to hard drugs he commented that she had become a “wrung out whore.” Shortly thereafter, he addressed the House and apologized for his remark and asked for forgiveness. Some, including the governor, are calling for his censure.
This past summer, our governor inserted herself into her daughter’s state appraisal training certification process. The result was that a long-term, respected state employee who had managed a very effective process felt forced to resign. The state paid over $200,000 to the employee to settle a discrimination lawsuit. The governor’s assertion was that she simply wanted to improve the certification process for everyone.
We in the legislature were recently notified that there are fellow legislator(s) who feel threatened by their legislative leadership. Details were not provided, however we were encouraged to report any specific actions and reminded that threats are not appropriate and may be a violation of law.
There are numerous disagreements within and between the legislature and other branches of government over bills and related issues. This is normal. This past week during her weekly address, the governor referred to a specific legislative committee as dysfunctional and acting political. The committee had questioned and rejected some of her spending priorities. I was reminded of the psychological term projection – throwing the political dysfunction of one’s own situation onto someone else.
During debate this past week on SB 65 (workforce housing) the bill’s sponsor, who is also a realtor, commented while discussing the bill on the House floor that he would be first in line to benefit from the bill. This comment went unchallenged at the time but will likely be addressed in the future as it may not be lawful for a legislator to directly benefit from legislation they support and raised ethical questions.
We are all human and as such all make mistakes. I do not support unethical behavior; however, I am inclined to forgive someone who recognizes and apologizes for their frailty and asks for forgiveness.
It continues to be an honor to represent the 8th District. Information on the content and status of all bills is available on the state web site https://sdlegislature.gov. I can be contacted at Randy.Gross@sdlegislature.gov.